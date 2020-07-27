Watch now: IWU teams, coaches try to stay upbeat as CCIW postpones fall sports competition

BLOOMINGTON — Division III conferences across the country began postponing or canceling their fall sports last week as COVID-19 cases surged.
On Monday, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin followed suit, and schools such as Illinois Wesleyan tried to figure out their next step.
The CCIW Council of Presidents voted unanimously to postpone all fall conference competition and championships. However, the league left open the possibility of competition for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports, including golf and tennis which start in the fall.
"It wasn't shocking at all. We were kind of expecting this and hoping that we might have opportunity to compete this fall," said Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner. "But with current health trends the way it is going, and even some of the major league sports not being able to keep it under control, it was probably inevitable it was going to happen for us as well."
A decision on a start date for CCIW winter sports has not yet been made.
The NCAA Division III Management Council has recommended to the NCAA Board of Governors that they cancel all D-III fall championships. The Board of Governors will meet on Aug. 5 to make a final decision and perhaps offer recommendation for fall sport athletes.
"I was a little relieved a decision has been made. The unknown was probably more stressful than anything else," said Norm Eash, who is starting his 34th season as IWU's head football coach. "Now, the way I look at it, we're on this long journey and the first segment of the journey is planned for us. We know we're not going to have a regular (type of) season. We need more information from our conference and presidents on what we're allowed to do."
Since the spring when sports were shut down by the global pandemic, the CCIW COVID-19 Advisory, Health and Safety and Competition Committees have put plans in place to return to competition in a safe manner and in alignment with the NCAA Resocialization of Sport Guidelines.
IWU volleyball coach Kim Nelson-Brown said she has prepared for her team for a number of possibilities about what could happen in the 2020-21 school year.
Brown held a Zoom meeting last week with her team and told them she thought pushing the volleyball season to the spring was a likely scenario.
"My team has been extremely positive and extremely open to whatever we get dealt, we're going to make the best of it. I know we're all excited to get in the gym," she said. "We all know it's going to be different. We have to be flexible and understand it's not going to be fair, but we're going to enjoy it the best we can."
Wagner said he anticipates fall sports teams will be allowed to hold practices. Eash is hoping there can be either intra-squad scrimmages or perhaps scrimmages with other CCIW schools.
"We'll evaluate and assess every day and every week and see what is best for the health and safety of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, and do what's best for them as we make decisions throughout the fall," said Wagner, as IWU begins classes on Aug. 17.
Eash, who has been involved in football as a player or coach for 50-plus years, believes staying together will be the key going forward.
"Our tradition is always expect to win and never give up. We'll make it the best we can given the parameters they give us," he said. "That's what a team is all about, experiencing things together."
Brown said the school year could be the opposite of normal. Instead of competing in the fall and having practices in the spring, it could be the reverse.
"Whatever we're dealt we're going to deal with and make it a positive experience and one hopefully we can look back on and say, 'Wow, 2020 was a crazy year and we came out stronger and better because of it,'" she said.
Wagner had to deal with spring sport athletes in March when their seasons came to a halt and then were canceled.
His message to fall sport athletes will be the same as it was in the spring to those athletes.
"There's a lot of things that happen in life you don't have control over," he said. "You try to make best of the situation you're in, learn from it and rely on the Titan family to get us all through this and focus on trying to be better because of this and not focus on why me and I can't believe this is happening to me.
"There's so much more that goes into being on a team that if you're not on one, you don't quite understand. I feel for them. But, at the same time in life or when anything bad happens or you have some adversity, you have to figure out the best way to get through it and stick together and make the best out of it and stay as positive as possible."
