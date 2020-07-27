Watch now: IWU teams, coaches try to stay upbeat as CCIW postpones fall sports competition

"I was a little relieved a decision has been made. The unknown was probably more stressful than anything else," said Norm Eash, who is starting his 34th season as IWU's head football coach. "Now, the way I look at it, we're on this long journey and the first segment of the journey is planned for us. We know we're not going to have a regular (type of) season. We need more information from our conference and presidents on what we're allowed to do."

Since the spring when sports were shut down by the global pandemic, the CCIW COVID-19 Advisory, Health and Safety and Competition Committees have put plans in place to return to competition in a safe manner and in alignment with the NCAA Resocialization of Sport Guidelines.

IWU volleyball coach Kim Nelson-Brown said she has prepared for her team for a number of possibilities about what could happen in the 2020-21 school year.

Brown held a Zoom meeting last week with her team and told them she thought pushing the volleyball season to the spring was a likely scenario.