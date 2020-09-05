Watch now: Kindred: Pro basketball career on hold, William Tinsley on run as ‘nanny’ to nephews

Running down a dream took William Tinsley to Thailand and Indonesia. He hopes to resume that pursuit as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic allows.
For now, the former Illinois State and Ridgeview High School basketball player is chasing Quincy and Grayson, trying to keep pace.
While Tinsley’s basketball regimen includes workouts at LA Fitness and time spent shooting, dribbling, etc., in a gym, it also features runs in the park with his nephews.
He runs and they ride … 3-year-old Quincy on a bike, 1-year-old Grayson in a stroller.
“I’m a nanny,” Tinsley says proudly.
Living in Bloomington with his sister, former Ridgeview star Jasmine Hughes, he takes care of Hughes’ sons.
“They’re the cutest little boys you’d ever see,” Uncle William said. “They keep me active.
“When I was a kid, I always wanted to go outside. It’s like I’m back in college with 6 a.m. workouts. They want to go out as soon as they wake up. After breakfast, we go on a run.”
They do it a world away from where Tinsley was racing up and down a court when the pandemic hit.
After graduating from ISU in May 2019 with a degree in parks and recreation, Tinsley faced a crossroad. Initially, he did what most do when the college years are over.
“When I graduated, I was like, ‘Man, it’s the real world,’” he said. “I was trying to find a job. Then Coach Kellar hit me up.”
That’s Rodney Kellar, Tinsley’s high school coach at Ridgeview and, Uncle William says, “my mentor and nearly a dad to me.”
“He said, ‘So, what do you want to do with your life? Do you want to be average? Do you want to work, or do you want to continue doing the sport you’ve been doing since you were 8 years old?’” Tinsley said. “Once he told me that, I knew I could still play some ball.
“Without him, I would not have been in Thailand and I would not have been to Indonesia. I give all praise to him.”
Tinsley’s post-ISU journey began with workouts in a gym under Kellar’s watchful eye. It led to a tryout near Chicago and an opportunity to play in a tournament in Thailand.
The tourney opened Tinsley’s eyes, and mind, to his basketball possibilities.
“I met a lot of players who played overseas and they gave me great advice,” he said. “They said, ‘You can work and get to play overseas as much as you want. You just have to be respectful to the culture, be a hard worker, graduate from college.’ It’s not easy. It’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.”
Motivated by their words, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Tinsley returned to Bloomington and put his name in for the Indonesia Basketball League (IBL) draft. He was selected by Prawira Bandung in August 2019, worked out here in preparation and flew to Indonesia in December.
It was a good fit from the moment the plane landed.
“When I flew in, the managers met me and took me to the hotel. We had Media Day the next day,” Tinsley said. “The fan support was amazing. The culture was very appreciative, very respectful. We’re like NBA players to them. They looked up to us and we gave money back to the kids. It was a great experience.”
A starter at power forward, Tinsley averaged 12.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 26 minutes per game before COVID-19 brought things to a halt in March. He was shooting 36 percent from 3-point range, becoming a crowd favorite with his deep 3s and slam dunks.
The IBL season was halted almost immediately after the NBA shut down on March 12. Tinsley sought to get back to the U.S. and made it onto a flight on March 20.
“If I would have tried to leave a day later, I would still be in Indonesia right now,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to go back in December, the same time I left last year. Until then, I have to still work out at LA Fitness and try to get in the gym.”
The IBL season has resumed with local players. The hope is players from outside the country will be allowed to return for the start of next season.
Uncle William is eager for that to happen after a rookie year he found to be refreshing and rewarding.
In the meantime … “I’m a nanny.”
There is reward in that, too.
PHOTOS: William Tinsley in action at Ridgeview High School
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!