Watch now: Kindred: Pro basketball career on hold, William Tinsley on run as ‘nanny’ to nephews

“When I graduated, I was like, ‘Man, it’s the real world,’” he said. “I was trying to find a job. Then Coach Kellar hit me up.”

That’s Rodney Kellar, Tinsley’s high school coach at Ridgeview and, Uncle William says, “my mentor and nearly a dad to me.”

“He said, ‘So, what do you want to do with your life? Do you want to be average? Do you want to work, or do you want to continue doing the sport you’ve been doing since you were 8 years old?’” Tinsley said. “Once he told me that, I knew I could still play some ball.

“Without him, I would not have been in Thailand and I would not have been to Indonesia. I give all praise to him.”

Tinsley’s post-ISU journey began with workouts in a gym under Kellar’s watchful eye. It led to a tryout near Chicago and an opportunity to play in a tournament in Thailand.

The tourney opened Tinsley’s eyes, and mind, to his basketball possibilities.

“I met a lot of players who played overseas and they gave me great advice,” he said. “They said, ‘You can work and get to play overseas as much as you want. You just have to be respectful to the culture, be a hard worker, graduate from college.’ It’s not easy. It’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.”