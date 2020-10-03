Watch now: Kindred: Through highs and lows, Larry Lyons was the right man for the job

Ups and downs are part of any job. If you find one without them, congratulations. You’ve broken new ground.
For Larry Lyons, the most emotional peak and valley of his 33-year run as an Illinois State athletics administrator came within three months of one another.
In January 2015, ISU’s Director of Athletics was in Frisco, Texas, watching the Redbird football team play for the FCS national championship. ISU lost, 29-27, to North Dakota State on a touchdown in the final minute.
It was a classic game and a glorious time in Redbird athletic history.
“It’s not very often you get to play for a national championship,” said Lyons, who will retire near the end of the calendar year. “The way not just the athletic department, but the campus, the community, the Redbird Nation, reacted to that run, that was pretty special.”
His eyes lit up talking about it. Fond memories have that power.
April 7, 2015 is a different memory. It churns the stomach, fills the eyes with tears. It weighs heavily five years after that horrific night in which seven people close to Lyons and the ISU athletic department died in a plane crash near the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
The victims included ISU Deputy Director of Athletics Aaron Leetch, assistant men’s basketball coach Torrey Ward and loyal Redbird supporters Terry Stralow, Andy Butler, Jason Jones, Scott Bittner and Tom Hileman.
“Our staff put their grief on the shelf and worked like crazy to make sure the experience for those families was as good as we could possibly make it,” Lyons said. “And we did that. We kept the media off of seven front lawns. We brought them here (for a news conference). The whole community embraced those seven families.”
The news conference was the most raw and wrenching in my 42 years at The Pantagraph. Lyons, head basketball coach Dan Muller and then-Redbird player John Jones were phenomenal on that difficult day.
Tears ran down their cheeks, their throats choked with emotion. But they provided the information, insight and empathy the day demanded, taking the burden off of the victims’ grieving loved ones.
It’s what leaders do, and Lyons was a strong one throughout that devastating time.
Included was the creation of a memorial to the victims — Redbird Remembrance — outside of Redbird Arena. It is a beautiful tribute to each of them.
It was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2015, the night before ISU’s first home football game of the season.
“That was one of the most amazing athletic events I’ve ever been at … that pregame,” Lyons said. “It was …”
He had to stop. The tears were back, his words smothered in emotion. After a long pause, he continued.
“That was an amazing event,” he said. “You could see the families … a little bit of weight went off their shoulders. They had been through everything in April. Then to have the community and the football team embrace them, it was pretty special.”
Lyons has his critics, especially of late following a comment — “All Redbird lives matter” — that he regrets deeply and for which he has apologized.
It does not diminish the positives he has contributed in facilities upgrades, fiscal responsibility, championships and the record-setting academic growth of ISU’s student-athletes.
“We’ve gone through some terrific highs and some low lows,” ISU President Larry Dietz said. “But overall, it’s been a great career. His humanity really came out in the way he dealt with the crash and the families and all of the circumstances around that.
“He’s an alum, so it’s a unique situation to make a major contribution to your alma mater. In my estimation, he’s done that and he’s done it over a long period of time. He can leave knowing he made a difference at the institution and I think that’s what we all hope to do.”
Well said.
The ups and downs were there, but Lyons provided much-needed stability when he was promoted to A.D. in May 2013, replacing Gary Friedman. He was the right man at the right time.
Much of his life has been spent as a Redbird. Now, he says, he and his wife (Maureen) will be “Redbirds for Life.”
They’ve earned that.
