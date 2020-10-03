Watch now: Kindred: Through highs and lows, Larry Lyons was the right man for the job

Tears ran down their cheeks, their throats choked with emotion. But they provided the information, insight and empathy the day demanded, taking the burden off of the victims’ grieving loved ones.

It’s what leaders do, and Lyons was a strong one throughout that devastating time.

Included was the creation of a memorial to the victims — Redbird Remembrance — outside of Redbird Arena. It is a beautiful tribute to each of them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2015, the night before ISU’s first home football game of the season.

“That was one of the most amazing athletic events I’ve ever been at … that pregame,” Lyons said. “It was …”

He had to stop. The tears were back, his words smothered in emotion. After a long pause, he continued.

“That was an amazing event,” he said. “You could see the families … a little bit of weight went off their shoulders. They had been through everything in April. Then to have the community and the football team embrace them, it was pretty special.”

Lyons has his critics, especially of late following a comment — “All Redbird lives matter” — that he regrets deeply and for which he has apologized.