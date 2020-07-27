Watch now: Missouri Valley Conference delays start of fall sports, not including football

“We had two options, either adjust the schedule or cancel the schedule,” said Johnson. “I would rather start with the least irreversible option. As we gain more information and observe the professional leagues around us, we can make informed decisions.”

Johnson has been discussing possible scenarios with her team for several weeks.

“To ignore it would be naïve on my part. We wanted to get the angst on the table before getting the official word,” she said. “We’re trying to make the most of what might remain.”

ISU loses the equivalent of 12 nonconference matches over four weekends of round-robin tournaments, leaving a schedule of 18 MVC contests.

“We were pretty excited about our schedule so we’re bummed there,” said Johnson. “But we still have a season to play so we’re trying to focus on that.”

According to Johnson, the nine-week MVC slate will be expanded to 10 weeks.

“I’m excited we have some flexibility even if it’s just one week to address the what ifs,” she said.

Silvey also has opted for an optimistic approach.