Column: A dismal opening day for the Chicago Cubs is eased by the return of fans to Wrigley Field

We certainly have seen Wrigley Field on colder days with smaller crowds and far less optimism in the air than the one that reopened to 10,343 fans Thursday for the Chicago Cubs season opener.

Except for the signage and video boards, the ballpark looked much the same as it did on a typical mid-April day in 1976, when Rick Monday and Jose Cardenal roamed the outfield and crowds of 7,000-10,000 were the norm for a team everyone knew was headed nowhere.

Whether this edition of the Cubs bears any resemblance to those lovable losers of the ’70s is debatable, even after a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team Las Vegas considers the worst in baseball.

But after a season without fans at Wrigley, the mere sight of human beings dispersed around the 107-year-old ballpark made a dismal day a little easier to digest.

“I don’t want to ever go back to those eerie days watching games with seven people in the stands,” Cubs President Jed Hoyer said on the eve of the opener. “That’s not what Wrigley Field is all about. Hopefully we see those numbers grow and grow. I think that’s everyone’s hope.