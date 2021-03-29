Column: A surprise team or the beginning of the end? The Chicago Cubs are embarking on a season that could go in many different directions.

The reasons for this are well-documented.

Last year was one of the worst-hitting Cubs teams in history with a .220 average. They dealt ace Yu Darvish and return only one starter in Kyle Hendricks They’ve put their trust in Craig Kimbrel to return to form as the closer, and made only two significant offseason signings — Joc Pederson and Arrieta.

And they’re coming off a season when only a couple of returning players can honestly say they lived up to their capabilities. Most of them — particularly Rizzo, Baez and Kris Bryant — suffered through the most difficult years of their career, albeit during a 62-game season, including the playoff loss to the Miami Marlins.

If that isn’t enough to humble you a bit, what is?

For Cubs fans, the good part is knowing all three are capable of having comeback seasons and should be motivated entering the final years of their contracts. But until they prove it, we can’t really know for sure.

So here we are, entering 2021 on hope and a prayer.

Opening day is three days away, and at the very least everyone is duly excited about the return of fans to Wrigley Field for the first time since 2019.

