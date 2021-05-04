Column: Appreciate your teachers, coaches? Let them know

They enable you to type frantically in a press room as the clock races, knowing that a preposition must have an object and should not end a sentence.

How do you express appreciation for such things? A week has been set aside each year to let teachers know what they mean or have meant in our lives.

Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 is upon us, so let this be a shoutout to Mrs. Pape. She has passed away, but her ditty and direction guide this former student nearly 50 years after he sat in her classroom.

Teacher appreciation is nothing new for me. Being married to one for 40 years, seeing the time, energy and commitment required to do the job right, has been remarkable.

The regret is not saying it enough, to her or to the teachers who provided my road map to writing about sports and the people in them.

One was Mrs. Smith, who taught a creative writing class at Olympia. While grading one of my papers, she wrote in the margin, “This is quality work. If you continue to progress, you could have a future in writing.”