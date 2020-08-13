Column: As the Cubs rack up wins, they can’t concern themselves with the Cardinals’ plight

Having played no games since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak and only five games total, it might be impossible for the Cardinals to make up all of their lost games without collapsing from exhaustion. They’ll play three seven-inning doubleheaders in five days in Chicago, including Monday and Wednesday against the Cubs at Wrigley, where they’ll be the home team in one game both days.

MLB wouldn’t dare shut down their season, but you have to wonder what they’ll do if this pattern of positive COVID-19 tests continues.

“At this point we’re just hoping the Cardinals stop having positives and everyone can be healthy and get them back to a place they’re playing,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Saturday after the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was postponed. “There’s going to be real decisions on how to reschedule those games and what to do. At this point the focus is just on making sure those guys are all healthy, the staff and players, and stopping the spread.

“Who knows how long it’s going to take?”

Some wonder why the season needs to continue at all, including former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, who said the two best teams in baseball are already decided.