Column: As the Cubs rack up wins, they can’t concern themselves with the Cardinals’ plight

If the Chicago Cubs played 60-game seasons when I was growing up, the world might’ve been a much different place.
With a 60-game schedule, they would’ve won the division in 1969, ’70, ’73, ’77 and ’78. And with only four playoff teams in those days, you have to figure they would’ve won at least one World Series in those five tries.
And if the Cubs had managed to end the curse before the 1980s, maybe the Wrigleys never would’ve sold the team, lights never would’ve come to Wrigley Field, the black cat would’ve been irrelevant, the foul ball off Bartman’s hand would’ve been just another foul ball and there would’ve been no need to hire Theo Epstein to start a rebuild.
But as good as the Cubs were at getting off to a strong start during that hazy, crazy era, they were even better at folding in the second half, so we’ll never know if a 60-game season could’ve changed history.
Now, thanks to a protracted battle between the owners and players union that resulted in a 60-game season, Cubs fans already are dreaming about a socially distanced parade route to Grant Park.
As the Cubs met the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night at Wrigley Field, a five-game lead over the perpetually idle St. Louis Cardinals seemed insurmountable. By Saturday morning they will have played 12 more games than their rivals after Friday’s Cardinals-White Sox game was postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader Saturday.
Having played no games since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak and only five games total, it might be impossible for the Cardinals to make up all of their lost games without collapsing from exhaustion. They’ll play three seven-inning doubleheaders in five days in Chicago, including Monday and Wednesday against the Cubs at Wrigley, where they’ll be the home team in one game both days.
MLB wouldn’t dare shut down their season, but you have to wonder what they’ll do if this pattern of positive COVID-19 tests continues.
“At this point we’re just hoping the Cardinals stop having positives and everyone can be healthy and get them back to a place they’re playing,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Saturday after the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was postponed. “There’s going to be real decisions on how to reschedule those games and what to do. At this point the focus is just on making sure those guys are all healthy, the staff and players, and stopping the spread.
“Who knows how long it’s going to take?”
Some wonder why the season needs to continue at all, including former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, who said the two best teams in baseball are already decided.
“I’m tired of watching the Yankees and the Dodgers and Atlanta every night,” Herzog told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last week. “And how can a fan say it’s a pennant race? I’m not really that interested. The two best teams in baseball are the Dodgers and the Yankees. So why don’t they just play a seven-game World Series and to hell with it? Wouldn’t that be a fair way to go about this? They’re the best teams. So let’s put them into the World Series and forget about all this other stuff.”
Sure, put the two biggest media markets in the World Series bubble for TV ratings. The Cubs and Oakland Athletics, who had the best records in their leagues through Wednesday, surely would agree to the Whitey Plan.
Herzog, for those too young to know, was one of the many reasons Cubs fans grew up hating the Cardinals. That might be why there hasn’t been much sympathy here for the Cardinals’ plight, especially from Wrigleyville bar owners.
After the postponements, Murphy’s featured a sign board last weekend that said, “Cards got creative to avoid loss to Cubbies.” Bernie’s followed up with a sign board that said, “Leave it to the Cards to screw it up.”
Is it too soon to poke fun at a team’s pandemic-related problems, or does Cubs-Cardinals hatred transcend all? Check with your psychoanalyst and get back to me.
While the Cardinals struggle to stay positive, so to speak, the Cubs remain perfect in testing, a point of pride they’re careful not to overemphasize.
“Obviously with the nature of this season and what everyone is trying to pull off, traveling to get through a regular season in the midst of a pandemic, it comes down to a lot of personal responsibility and organizational responsibility,” Epstein said last week. “Looking around the game, the vast, vast majority of players and staff are doing a great job on leading by example and staying diligent with the protocols and all the behaviors that are necessary to pull this off.”
Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti is one such leader. When he placed protocol violators Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger on the restricted list for their night out on the town in Chicago last weekend, it sent a message to everyone in baseball that a team’s chance to win isn’t nearly as important as avoiding contracting the coronavirus and ruining the season for everyone else.
Every other baseball executive must now follow the Antonetti Rule if they run into the same situation, and rightly so.
Whether the Cardinals are blameless for their predicament doesn’t really seem to matter. Epstein said we can’t allow “salacious speculation to turn our focus onto things that may have gone wrong.”
But that never has stopped the Twittersphere from doing its thing, and salacious speculation is one of its specialties.
Either way, the Cardinals are supposed to be in town all week, hopefully staring out of their hotel windows and ordering room service when they’re not playing games at Sox Park or Wrigley Field.
It might be the restart of a lost-cause season for the Cardinals -- or the one of the great comeback stories of 2020, a year that gets stranger by the day.
