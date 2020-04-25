Column: Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson provide the Bears with what they needed Friday — 2 players who can help them this season

The Bears had a pressing need for a cornerback. They were light on depth and didn’t have a clear starter across from Fuller, with Kevin Toliver and veteran Artie Burns maybe the only two real options. When their pick came at No. 43, the 11th of the round, no one had taken a cornerback, which had to provide confidence that they’d be able to get one at No. 50. So not only was it a strong board entering Day 2, things broke well for the Bears. By staying put, they drafted two players that should be in position for a starting role or significant playing time.

It will be a long wait now -- the Bears don’t choose again until the middle of Round 5 at No. 163. Watching more than 100 names come off the board in that span will be tough, but to this point it’s mission accomplished for Pace and coach Matt Nagy. They get a player who can help build a foundation at a position where Jimmy Graham, even if he works out, is only a temporary fix. They also should have a starting cornerback.

Kmet really helped himself at the scouting combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.70 seconds. He has enough quickness to get open in the middle of the field and he’s a very good athlete. He can play the Y position as a blocker or detach from the line of scrimmage and will arrive with a more advanced route tree than most rookies at the position.