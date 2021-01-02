Column: George McCaskey’s voice is the only one that matters when it comes to Ryan Pace’s and Matt Nagy’s futures. Will Sunday’s result factor into the Chicago Bears chairman’s thinking?

“He started off really hot last season and then sort of faded when he had an (ankle) injury,” the scout said. “That’s what you see with rookies. When they’re not on the field or not practicing full-time, they can’t develop at the rate they are expected to. He didn’t start off fast this year — no one really did in that secondary — but the way he’s playing over the second half of this season, he looks like a guy that is a first-round pick. He’s playing with a high sense of urgency and gets downhill to the football in the run game and can cut off the ball from a quarters or a split-safety alignment. The best thing about him now is he’s making plays on the ball. He’s getting his hands on the football and he’s challenging routes. They’re using him in coverage. When they send pressure, they will rotate him down and match up against a receiver. He had a pick last week against the Titans when he was matched up on A.J. Brown. He undercut a crossing route and made a play on the ball.