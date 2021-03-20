Column: Illinois-Loyola is the 1st in-state NCAA Tournament matchup since 1984. It could symbolize the start of a college basketball resurgence.

Moser has brought in-state talent to Loyola. Center Cameron Krutwig is from Algonquin, and Marquise Kennedy played at Brother Rice. The 2018 team featured Donte Ingram from Simeon.

“Why it fell off? I have no idea,” Moser said of the years with few Illinois tournament teams. “For us, it’s been a process. Ten years ago when I took over, we were Loyola Chicago, and we had one Illinois player on the roster. One. Now we’ve had a number of them make huge contributions.”

It seems safe to say the Illini have resurrected themselves since the dark days.

Illinois likely would have made the NCAA Tournament last season if not for COVID-19 postseason cancellations. Underwood’s recruiting, like landing freshman Adam Miller from Morgan Park, indicates the Illini will be back in March Madness for years to come.

Loyola also has sustained its success, stacking 20-win seasons, conference championships and earning the right to play in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years.

This could make other players from Illinois think twice before signing outside the borders.