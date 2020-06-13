Column: Mitch Trubisky draws inspiration from a Teddy Roosevelt speech in his fight to be the Chicago Bears starter — and comes across authentic and confident

“We’ve just got to be more detailed,” he said. “We’ve got to be more locked into our game plans week-in, week-out. Everybody’s got to be on the same page and when we get to Sunday. It’s got to all be about execution. I felt like we lacked details overall on offense, myself included, especially. If we’re on top of those this year and we just hold each other accountable to the standard we know we’re capable of, then we’ll have a lot more success and win more games. We definitely have the talent. I think it just comes down to being disciplined, playing smart football and everybody doing their jobs to perfection. Those are two of the main focuses that I came away with looking at last year.”