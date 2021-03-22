Column: No. 1 seed Illinois leaves the NCAA Tournament with unfulfilled promises and a wasted opportunity. Ayo Dosunmu will be a legend, but this team will be remembered for a second-round loss.

Keith previews Sunday's NCAA Tournament Midwest Region matchups including #1 Illinois vs #8 Loyola Chicago

In the closing seconds of an extinguished dream, Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu reached across the key at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to hug teammate senior Da’Monte Williams between Loyola free throws. The inevitable was coming.

And when it did as the buzzer sounded, Dosunmu spotted point guard Andre Curbelo doubled over in crushed astonishment by himself across from Loyola’s bench. Dosunmu jogged over to the freshman, slung his arm around Curbelo’s shoulders and encouraged him as they walked across the court.

Dosunmu high-fived teammates, hugged assistant coaches and shook hands with staff members before exiting the court — in all likelihood for the final time as an Illinois player.

The scoreboard above him read: Loyola 71, Illinois 58.

The No. 8-seeded Ramblers are headed to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, knocking out No. 1 Illinois in the second round to earn state bragging rights and dash the Illini’s national championship aspirations.

“I told my team, keep your heads high,” said Dosunmu, a junior. “We wanted to win this game. We didn’t get it done, but at the end of the day you’ve got to take your medicine. That’s what I’m doing now; I’m taking my medicine.”