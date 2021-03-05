Column: Ryan Pace and the cap-crunched Chicago Bears have heavy lifting ahead of them as they plan for a QB — and many other parts — heading into free agency

Whether Seattle actually considers trading Wilson could hinge on the Seahawks’ ability find a quarterback that would keep them in a win-now mode, and that’s another complicating factor.

Pace said they’re considering “different combinations,” meaning the team will need to add parts to the offense — line, wide receiver, tight end — and defense after fitting the quarterback’s contract into the 2021 picture.

The Bears are among a group of teams that will be hit hard by a reduced salary cap. Pace said the Bears expect it to come in at about $180 million, and some have suggested it could creep up to about $185 million. It was $198.2 million in 2020. That’s not a difference of $13 million to $18 million because teams plan and budget with the future in mind, expecting an annual rise of about $10 million. So if the 2021 cap comes in at $180 million, it’s actually going to be about $28 million below where the Bears figured it would be at this time a year ago — before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the sports landscape.