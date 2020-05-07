Column: The 2020 NFL schedule will be released tonight. But with so much uncertainty, the usual excitement seems misguided.

Earlier this week, Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson expressed reservations about a push to resume football as normal.

“It doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it’s completely, 100% safe for us to go out there,” Jackson said in a conference call with Broncos reporters. “If there’s any threat of us being able to (contract) COVID-19 in any way and spread it to our families or anybody we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Jackson was also lukewarm on the idea of games with no fans.

“That would be like practice,” he said. “So in my opinion, that would suck.”

Bears wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was asked Wednesday how he feels about this week’s schedule release extravaganza, especially with his new team still in work-from-home mode and confined to Zoom meetings.

With the COVID-19 emergency still a major factor, is Ginn really ready for some football?

“That’s kind of out of my ball league,” he said. “Only thing I can do is get ready to play this NFL schedule whenever it matters.”

Contrary to Jackson, Ginn is just waiting for marching orders.