Column: Tom Ricketts’ annual speech at Chicago Cubs spring training was delayed — here are highlights from his previous ones

2017: After the Cubs ended their 107-year title drought, Ricketts says he would like the Cubs to be considered “one of the great sports organizations in the world.” Reminded he once said he would get a tattoo if they won, he laughs: “Did I say it exactly like that? I have to think that one through. We’ll see. Maybe I said if they won twice.”

2018: As the “Everybody In” campaign begins, Ricketts is glowing after the signing of free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish to prove the Cubs are going for it again. “I won’t say a season is a failure because you don’t win the World Series,” he says. “But it is our goal.” The Cubs blow the division title in a Game 163 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers and lose their wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies.

2019: Ricketts apologizes for the remarks of his father, Joe Ricketts, after a trove of Joe’s racist emails are leaked. “I wanted to let (players) know if there was anything that we had done in our organization that ever made them uncomfortable or something we had missed, to let me know,” Tom says. Meanwhile, the Cubs’ free-spending days apparently are over. “We don’t have any more (money),” he says. Maddon is let go after the season, and after the Cubs miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, fans are getting antsy.