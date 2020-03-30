Column: Whenever baseball returns from the coronavirus shutdown, teams should honor a new group of heroes

The Cubs home opener usually starts shortly after Hall of Famers Billy Williams, Ferguson Jenkins and Ryne Sandberg throw ceremonial first pitches to the delight of fans from all generations.

The last regular-season home game often concludes a couple of innings after tireless grounds-crew workers lead fans in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with late September shadows hovering over a large portion of the field.

These traditions represent bookends of the Wrigley Field season, which was scheduled to start Monday until the coronavirus pandemic caused an indefinite suspension of play. But like the large video boards the Cubs installed before the 2015 season that modernized one of baseball’s shrines, some traditions must buckle slightly as everyone awaits that first pitch that christens the start of the home schedule.

Here’s one idea, mentioned on social media, for a new “tradition”: Just as the Cubs and White Sox have done so well in honoring members of the military for their service, when baseball resumes, teams should recognize the health care professionals who are risking their lives to treat COVID-19 patients.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}