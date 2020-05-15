Commissioner Rob Manfred is hopeful MLB can reach a deal with players to start the 2020 season — and says baseball could lose nearly $4 billion without games

The union reportedly is balking at MLB’s proposal for a 50-50 revenue-sharing split, and Rays pitcher Blake Snell said he would refuse to play at a reduced salary with the health risks involved. As for the optics of owners and players fighting over money with so many Americans out of work, Manfred wasn’t too concerned.

“Whenever there is a discussion about economics, people tend to characterize it publicly as a fight,” he said. “Personally I have great confidence we’ll reach an agreement with the players association both that it’s safe to come back to work and (we’ll) work out the economic issues that need to be resolved.”

Manfred said the economic effects of a canceled season would be devastating for the 30 franchises.

“If we don’t play a season, the losses for the owners could approach 4 billion (dollars),” he said.

Manfred said he has spoken with 18 governors of states that have major-league teams and that most expressed confidence they will be able to use their facilities, albeit without fans attending games. He added there are contingency plans in case a stadium would be shut down because of state regulations.

Manfred said the response MLB has received from fans is they want baseball back, even if it’s just to watch games on TV.

“The thing about our game, it’s an everyday game, and because our fans interact with it every day it’s something they really miss,” he said. “Playing in empty stadiums is not a great deal for us economically. But our owners are committed to doing that because they feel it’s important that the game be back on the field and that the game be a sign of a beginning to return to normalcy to American life the way we’ve always enjoyed it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0