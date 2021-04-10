Conn: The Pantagraph is dedicated to telling the community's sports stories

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kids are motivated to play sports because they're fun. They give joy, which is something we should always support wholeheartedly. Yes, academic pursuits should come first, but don't sell short the physical, mental and social growth sports provide, and also the happiness they give.

Sports aren’t only fun to play — they’re compelling to watch, too.

For those of us who were never athletes but love the games, sports can be a connection. Whatever was going on in my life or my dad’s, we could always talk NBA and Major League Baseball for hours. If I meet someone new, the quickest way in for me is usually sports.

Exploring the stories of not only the accomplishments of local athletes, but also their motivations and journeys, is what we strive for at The Pantagraph. Providing content that piques your interest, teaches you something or makes you feel something is our daily goal.

We can’t tell every story, but we want to get to as many as we can. For that, we need your help.

If you're a subscriber, thank you.

If not, please invest in your community by supporting the journalists who want to tell the stories of the athletes in your community and the ones you follow regionally and nationally.