Conn: The Pantagraph is dedicated to telling the community's sports stories

It’s just sports …
Tell that to Bloomington's Casey Pyne, who slept in his car chasing his dreams to become a pro golfer.
Tell that to those who coached or played alongside Gibson City's 'Slammin Sammy' Johnson, who smiled and brought smiles to everyone's faces during his playing days and beyond before dying in a tragic accident at age 26.
Tell that to the athletes and coaches who are playing multiple sports at once trying to fit their compressed seasons into what's left of the school year.
To the sports reporters and photographers at the Pantagraph, they aren’t “just sports.”
Sports are a vital part of our lives. They promote community and working together. For some, sports are a respite from the pressures of teen life, and for others a much-needed escape from unfortunate circumstances at home — a team can become a family for those who need it. They’re also a tangible motivation for thousands of kids nationwide to keep their grades up so they can play.
Kids are motivated to play sports because they're fun. They give joy, which is something we should always support wholeheartedly. Yes, academic pursuits should come first, but don't sell short the physical, mental and social growth sports provide, and also the happiness they give.
Sports aren’t only fun to play — they’re compelling to watch, too.
For those of us who were never athletes but love the games, sports can be a connection. Whatever was going on in my life or my dad’s, we could always talk NBA and Major League Baseball for hours. If I meet someone new, the quickest way in for me is usually sports.
Exploring the stories of not only the accomplishments of local athletes, but also their motivations and journeys, is what we strive for at The Pantagraph. Providing content that piques your interest, teaches you something or makes you feel something is our daily goal.
We can’t tell every story, but we want to get to as many as we can. For that, we need your help.
If you're a subscriber, thank you.
If not, please invest in your community by supporting the journalists who want to tell the stories of the athletes in your community and the ones you follow regionally and nationally.
