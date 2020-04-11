Could Phoenix house all 30 MLB teams for a full season? 3 areas that need addressing if the proposed plan is going to work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Valley of the Sun has been the spring training home for 15 major-league organizations since the Reds arrived from Sarasota, Fla., in 2010.

But how would the Phoenix area be able to double that total -- and who would get to stay in the best hotels -- if Major League Baseball follows through on a plan to play the entire 2020 season in front of empty stadiums in Arizona.

Here are three major issues that would need to be resolved for a respectable regular season to be played.

Facilities

The Diamondbacks have the advantage of training 20 minutes from Chase Field, their regular-season home where many games would be played.

When Salt River Fields opened in 2011, a few Diamondbacks players were so impressed with the spacious, well-appointed facility that they joked about performing pregame work at Salt River before driving to Chase Field to play home games.

In this case, would the Diamondbacks and the co-tenant Rockies remain at Salt River? That would open Chase Field to two teams that could occupy the home and visiting sides.