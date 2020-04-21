Cubs and White Sox among teams guaranteeing to pay their employees through May, even as MLB reportedly will allow furloughs and pay cuts
0 comments
top story

Cubs and White Sox among teams guaranteeing to pay their employees through May, even as MLB reportedly will allow furloughs and pay cuts

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Illinois Chicago Cubs

According to an NBC Sports Chicago report, the Chicago Cubs were one of three teams that didn’t participate in a nationwide coronavirus antibodies study this week that researchers at Stanford and USC conducted.

 Associated Press

The Cubs and White Sox have joined the growing list of Major League Baseball teams that will pay their employees in May even if the coronavirus shutdown remains in effect.

Cubs employees were informed they will receive their base salaries through their May 29 payroll checks, which covers the period ending May 22. This includes employees under the Uniform Employee Contract (manager, coaches, scouts, trainers, baseball operations staff) and front-office associates.

The White Sox confirmed that compensation for all baseball operations and front-office employees will continue until at least the end of May, when industry circumstances will be re-evaluated.

Other teams that have notified their employees of guaranteed pay through May, according to reports, include the Braves, Red Sox, Phillies, Reds, Marlins and Giants. The Diamondbacks, according to a source, were on the verge of making a similar decision.

The Cubs decision comes shortly after The Athletic reported Commissioner Rob Manfred plans to suspend Uniform Employee Contracts, allowing teams to furlough some employees or reduce their pay. The inability to play games because of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a steep loss of revenue.

Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action

University of Illinois men's hockey plans put on pause because of COVID-19

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News