Cubs are experimenting with the lineup to spark the offense and finalizing playoff pitching plans as they enter the final week of the regular season

After sticking to a set lineup for most of the first 52 games, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has started to make substantial changes that could last through the remainder of the 60-game season to spark an underachieving offense.

“Not a huge drastic change, I don’t think,” Ross said Sunday after switching Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in the second and third spots and dropping Javier Baez to seventh for the first time this season. “We may have some moving parts the next couple days. We will see how it goes. We’re just trying to get some flow to the lineup.”

The Cubs have led the National League Central for nearly the entire season despite batting .226 -- 13th in the league -- entering Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. They’re batting .214 with the bases loaded.

Their biggest struggles have occurred at Wrigley, where they are likely to host a best-of-three NL wild-card series. Their .214 home batting average is the worst in franchise history, and Bryant (.187), Rizzo (.189), Kyle Schwarber (.176) and Baez (.172) are batting below .200.

The Cubs have hit only four home runs in 11 games since Sept. 7.