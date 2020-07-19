Cubs Convention has been canceled for 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns

Green said the Cubs are “still hopeful a deal gets done” but had no update.

Green said the Cubs hope to “welcome a portion of fans back into the ballpark” at some point in 2020, but admitted it would be “challenging” in this environment. The 2021 schedule has been released, but the Cubs haven’t announced when ticket packages would need to be renewed.

“We would love to be able to preserve some value for season-ticket holders this season before we start talking about renewals for next season,” he said.

The Cubs have either refunded or credited season ticket holders for games that already have been canceled, and offered a 5% credit for those who put their payment toward 2021 season tickets.

Tickets for the team-owned rooftops went on sale Friday, and Green said the Cubs already sold a couple hundred tickets. The Cubs are one of the only teams with a view inside the ballpark, making Cubs fans among the few who can actually watch a game. One rooftop was selling tickets for $379 for the opener, while most games are between $199 and $339.

The Cubs gained approval from the city for night games on Friday and Saturday, which they said would allow visiting teams to avoid spending an extra day in hotel rooms.