Cubs executive Crane Kenney on the start of the 2020 season: ‘The virus will tell us when we can play’

As Cubs players remain scattered around the country, team officials continue their contingency plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The virus will tell us when the season starts,” Crane Kenney, the Cubs president of business operations, said Thursday night during an episode of “Cubs 162” on Marquee Sports Network.

“It won’t be the commissioner (Rob Manfred). It won’t be the players association. And it certainly won’t be me. The virus is going to tell us when we can play.”

The Cubs last week transformed the Wrigley Field concourse into a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in coordination with Lakeview Pantry, and the Zachary Hotel was opened to health care workers from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center who need lodging while treating coronavirus patients.

“Our first job becomes forget the business,” Kenney told the network. “Make sure people know what they need to do to protect themselves.

“Then you come back. OK, what does an operation that relies on mass gatherings look like when you can’t have mass gatherings?