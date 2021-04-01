Cubs' Hoyer confident deal with Rizzo will be worked out

CHICAGO — Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer insisted Wednesday he is confident Anthony Rizzo will remain in Chicago beyond this season even though the star first baseman is cutting off talks on a new contract.

Though his preference is to stay with the Cubs, Rizzo set an opening-day deadline for a new agreement. The three-time All-Star said this week he won't listen to an offer once the season starts unless the proposal is close to what he thinks it should be.

“I don't think there's any bigger Anthony Rizzo supporter out there than I am,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, I want him playing first base for the Chicago Cubs for a long time, in 2022 and beyond. I've made that really clear to him throughout the process.”

Hoyer said he is “very confident” a deal will get done. He also said he respects Rizzo's decision to limit talks once the season starts Thursday, though the Cubs will remain open to negotiating during the year.

“We have no reason not to talk in season,” Hoyer said.

Rizzo, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season.