Cubs' Hoyer: Wrigley Field must be place for women to thrive

Hoyer said the Cubs might need to talk to more people about potential candidates and reach out to women who have worked with them.

“You have to be introspective,” Hoyer said. “You have to look within your organization and think about those things. This wasn't something we were aware of. But it does make you look at the organization and look at those things.”

He cited the women the Cubs have hired in “really important positions” to their baseball operation in recent years and the strides in general they have made within the game. Kim Ng became the first general manager in major league history when the Miami Marlins hired her in November.

“There have been really great trends in the game over the last two or three years when you look at the number of women in on-field positions, the number of women in front-office roles, obviously sort of highlighted by Kim's promotion," Hoyer said. 'I think these last two or three years have really been outstanding for women in baseball. Hopefully, that continues not just within the industry but also within our organization.”