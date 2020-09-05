 Skip to main content
Cubs make a host of lineup changes in preparation for the 1st game of their doubleheader against Cardinals
Cubs make a host of lineup changes in preparation for the 1st game of their doubleheader against Cardinals

The return of Ian Happ to the leadoff spot for the first game of a doubleheader is one of a few changes for the Chicago Cubs as they face their National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Steven Souza Jr. also will start in left field for the first game against Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs hope to start reliever Colin Rea in the second game, pending use of their bullpen with Adbert Alzolay promoted from the South Bend alternate site to start the first game.

Dakota Hudson, who was scheduled to start the second game for the Cardinals, has been moved to Sunday. Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was scheduled to start Sunday, was taken to a local hospital because of abdominal soreness and a kidney ailment, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Cardinals, like the Cubs, will use a cast of relievers for the second game.

The Cubs claimed infielder Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins but won’t report to the major league team Saturday.

Also, reliever Casey Sadler was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners, and Jharel Cotton was released from the South Bend alternate site.

Also, there are no guarantees that popular reliever Pedro Strop, who was signed to a minor league contract Friday, will be assured of a major league spot. Strop, 35, posted a 2.90 ERA in seven seasons with the Cubs but was released by the Reds after only four appearances.

“Pedro has been a big part of this group, one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had,” manager David Ross said. “I mean this guy is infectious. His personality, the way carries himself, the way he works.

“He can really affect the room, but ultimately the goal is to get him back to being able to help us on the field that’s first and foremost, and then obviously all those benefits come with him.”

Here are the lineups:

Cubs

Happ CF

Bryant 3B

Rizzo 1B

Baez SS

Schwarber DH

Contreras C

Heyward RF

Souza Jr. LF

Hoerner 2B

Alzolay P

Cardinals

Wong 2B

Edman RF

Goldschmidt 1B

Miller DH

DeJong SS

Molina C

Carpenter 3B

Carlson LF

Thomas CF

Wainwright P

