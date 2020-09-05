Cubs make a host of lineup changes in preparation for the 1st game of their doubleheader against Cardinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The return of Ian Happ to the leadoff spot for the first game of a doubleheader is one of a few changes for the Chicago Cubs as they face their National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Steven Souza Jr. also will start in left field for the first game against Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs hope to start reliever Colin Rea in the second game, pending use of their bullpen with Adbert Alzolay promoted from the South Bend alternate site to start the first game.

Dakota Hudson, who was scheduled to start the second game for the Cardinals, has been moved to Sunday. Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was scheduled to start Sunday, was taken to a local hospital because of abdominal soreness and a kidney ailment, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Cardinals, like the Cubs, will use a cast of relievers for the second game.

The Cubs claimed infielder Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins but won’t report to the major league team Saturday.

Also, reliever Casey Sadler was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners, and Jharel Cotton was released from the South Bend alternate site.