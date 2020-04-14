Cubs open Wrigley Field as a food packing and distribution center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cubs have opened some of their Wrigleyville facilities this week to help efforts in the city in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cubs and Hickory Street Capital will use the Wrigley Field concourse as a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in coordination with Lakeview Pantry.

In addition, health care workers from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center who need lodging while treating coronavirus patients will receive accommodations at Hotel Zachary.

Work at the food packing and distribution center will start this week and continue every Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

Volunteers will pack groceries and essential items for individuals impacted by the coronavirus, with distribution services from Wrigley conducted on Saturdays and Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m. For more information on volunteering, go to lakeviewpantry.org/wrigley.

Health care workers staying at Hotel Zachary will have access to food delivered from local restaurants, with hotel staff following social-distancing guidelines. The hotel remains closed to the public.