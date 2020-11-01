Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021

The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.
The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors' most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego.
He's also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.
Rizzo would have been owed a $2 million buyout had the Cubs declined his option. The team could try to extend his deal to create some salary relief for next season after losing money this year because of the pandemic.
The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who missed last season because of a left ankle sprain. The 34-year-old Descalso is owed a $1 million buyout.
Chicago declined left-hander Jon Lester's $25 million mutual option on Friday, but each side has left the door open for a possible return.
Rizzo hit at least 25 homers and drove in at least 101 runs for four consecutive years from 2015-18. He has 228 homers in nine seasons with the Cubs, ranking eighth in franchise history.
Rizzo hit 11 homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games this year. He is a finalist for his fourth Gold Glove Award.
Joining Lester as free agents on Friday, Corey Kluber and Brad Hand were among 15 more major leaguers who became free agents when teams declined their 2021 options, many the victims of budget cuts following a regular season without fans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Also cut loose were Milwaukee infielders Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard, Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and left-hander Gio González, and Philadelphia relievers David Robertson, Héctor Neris and David Phelps.
AL champion Tampa Bay declined 2021 options on right-hander Charlie Morton and catcher Mike Zunino but say it remains hopeful of re-signing them.
There are 175 players who became free agents following the World Series and about 15 more can go free this weekend.
Among the remaining decisions are on player options by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, Boston designated hitter JD Martinez, Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos and Mets reliever Dellin Betances.
Teams must decide by 5 p.m. Sunday whether to make $18.9 million qualifying offers to eligible former players who went free.
Lester gets a $10 million buyout from the Chicago Cubs that completes a $155 million, six-year contract rather than a $25 million mutual option.
The 36-year-old left-hander was 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts this year with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks. He earned a prorated $5,555,556 from his scheduled $15 million salary.
He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts over six seasons with the Cubs, in 2016 helping them win the first World Series in 108 years. He was 3-3 with a 2.44 ERA and .201 opponents' batting average in the postseason.
