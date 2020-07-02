Cubs' Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery

Alec Mills could take Quintana's spot in the rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander had a 2.75 ERA in four starts and nine appearances last season. Right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea are also in the mix.

The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12. Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"We didn't necessarily see this circumstance coming with Q," Epstein said. "It's something you can't anticipate. We know there are going to be absences that we have to fill, and there's going to be adversity we're going to have to overcome."

The Cubs got a stark reminder of the seriousness of the situation when pitching coach Tommy Hottovy contracted a severe case of the novel coronavirus. The 38-year-old revealed Wednesday he was quarantined for 30 days and still is recovering, two weeks after testing negative.

"I think that what he did in sharing his story so openly and at such an important moment really provided a service for our organization and really for the entire industry by reminding us all how serious this pandemic is," Epstein said. "Tommy's story illustrates that nobody is immune from the coronavirus and that while people who are young and healthy may do better on a percentage basis overall, it's still quite dangerous and even potentially deadly for people of all ages and even people in perfect health. ... There were times talking to him through the course of this struggle that he sounded like an elderly person fighting for breath."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.