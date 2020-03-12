Cubs set to ‘deep clean’ Arizona facility and institute a work-from-home policy after spring training suspended

The Cubs took internal measures Thursday after Major League Baseball suspended the balance of spring training and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Theo Epstein said the team’s spring training facility will receive a “deep clean” and will encourage players, staff and media to stay away through at least Friday.
Manager David Ross and Epstein declined to speculate on when the facility might open or when players might resume workouts, adhering to the advice of MLB, which was engaged in meetings with the Major League Baseball Players Association.
“We need to know what the landscape is,” said Epstein, who spoke to the players Thursday morning.
As of now, the earliest the Cubs and the other 29 major-league teams can start the season will be April 9. The Cubs were scheduled to conclude spring training in Arizona on March 23 and open the regular season at Milwaukee on March 26.
Chairman Tom Ricketts and Epstein were aware that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recommended that the owners of professional teams in the state postpone all home events until at least May 1.
“While our hope is to play baseball at Wrigley Field soon, we will continue to work in close coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their administrations to ensure that we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety,” Ricketts said in a statement.
In the meantime, Epstein said the organization is in the midst of establishing a “work-from-home” policy that includes scouts. Some employees were in the midst of leaving Thursday and others on Friday.
Even before the flu swept through the clubhouse and even sidelined manager David Ross for the first three games of spring training, the Cubs stressed their medical staff told players to take precautionary measures and re-educated them as the coronavirus spread to the United States.
And Epstein was visibly disturbed as he called for more testing for the coronavirus throughout the country.
“Testing is a much broader issue than just how it relates to a major league team or sports team,” Epstein said. “We’re far behind in this country as a whole in testing, and so our stance is that the more testing, the better.
“And we hope our country gets to the point where we can have a lot of testing so we can better assess the situation and make better decisions going forward.
“But specifically, as it relates to the team right now, no player in camp has met the current standard this country to be tested.”
Epstein said the threshold to get tested in the U.S. for the coronavirus remains “really high,” adding, “we all hope that changes soon.”
Many players left as Epstein conducted meetings with his staff following the postponement of Thursday’s game against the Dodgers at Sloan Park because of a forecast for inclement weather.
Before the postponement and ensuing suspension of spring training, right fielder Jason Heyward said he was prepared for any scenario and stressed that baseball was secondary to taking safety measures against the virus.
“When you focus on the big picture, it makes a lot easier to make some small collective sacrifices that are going to be key to all of us sticking together and getting through this together,” said Epstein, who said the players appreciated as much information as he could provide.
Epstein said the organization was being proactive in giving the facility a “deep clean” and not acting in response to Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Jazz testing positive for the coronavirus.
But the Cubs will have to find a way to feed their minor leaguers, who opened camp Monday and eat most of their meals at the facility.
“Every decision we make will be done with as much empathy and thought as possible for everyone's standing,” Epstein said. “Everyone is affected by this differently, and we want to make sure everyone has what they need to continue to stay healthy.”
The delay of the regular season, however, will cost game day personnel at least six days of pay and perhaps more. The Cubs have 18 home dates through April 29.
“I don't think we're at a point where that there are any answers, but it's been a big part of the conversation,” Epstein said. “The goal would be to make sure that these few people, if any, are impacted by this financial event. I'm not sure how realistic that is the longer this goes on.”
The delay will allow more time for left-handed reliever Brad Wieck, who underwent a cardiac ablation procedure last month to prevent the recurrence of an intermittent atrial flutter and was scheduled to throw from 120 feet Thursday.
But Wieck’s condition and the possibility of freezing transactions until the suspension seemed secondary to the worldwide concern regarding the virus.
Epstein wasn’t about to get antsy about when play might resume.
“Look, given the hard realities of what people are dealing with, that’s the least of our of our concerns right now,” he said.