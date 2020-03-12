Cubs set to ‘deep clean’ Arizona facility and institute a work-from-home policy after spring training suspended

Many players left as Epstein conducted meetings with his staff following the postponement of Thursday’s game against the Dodgers at Sloan Park because of a forecast for inclement weather.

Before the postponement and ensuing suspension of spring training, right fielder Jason Heyward said he was prepared for any scenario and stressed that baseball was secondary to taking safety measures against the virus.

“When you focus on the big picture, it makes a lot easier to make some small collective sacrifices that are going to be key to all of us sticking together and getting through this together,” said Epstein, who said the players appreciated as much information as he could provide.

Epstein said the organization was being proactive in giving the facility a “deep clean” and not acting in response to Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Jazz testing positive for the coronavirus.

But the Cubs will have to find a way to feed their minor leaguers, who opened camp Monday and eat most of their meals at the facility.

“Every decision we make will be done with as much empathy and thought as possible for everyone's standing,” Epstein said. “Everyone is affected by this differently, and we want to make sure everyone has what they need to continue to stay healthy.”