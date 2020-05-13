Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is going head-to-head with Rams QB Jared Goff and 8 professional drivers in a virtual car race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

We know Kris Bryant is keeping his hitting stroke sharp for when -- or if -- Major League Baseball starts the 2020 season, a plan for which is being discussed among league officials, team owners and the players union.

In his free time, the Cubs slugger is working on his race car skills.

Bryant is participating in Red Bull Homestretch, a 10-driver virtual race on video game “Gran Turismo Sport.” He will be competing against Rams quarterback Jared Goff and eight professional drivers from multiple disciplines at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The race will be shown live on Red Bull’s Twitch channel. Bryant endorses the energy drink.

Bryant, 28, might have a leg up on Goff. The third baseman drove on the actual track where Thursday’s virtual event will take place, hitting 111 mph on Red Bull Ring in Austria when he and wife Jessica were on their honeymoon in November 2017. The couple’s first child, son Kyler, was born April 7.

Bryant and Goff this week took part in a virtual training session with Scott Speed, one of the professional drivers in the race. The seven other pros are Travis Pastrana, Sebastien Loeb, Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Timmy Hansen, Bryce Menzies and Ken Roczen.