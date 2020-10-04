Cubs try to move on from 'terrible feeling'

Maybe that explains how Bryant felt after the Cubs got knocked out by the Marlins in a 2-0 loss on Friday.

"It's just a different feeling than every other year when we get eliminated and I don't know why," he said. "It's just a weird feeling."

Here are some things to know:

The Cubs have to figure out a way to fix their broken offense, whether the help comes from within or the outside.

They ranked among the worst in the majors with a .220 average and had the fifth-highest strikeout total.

Bryant (.206, four homers, 11 RBIs), Báez (.203, 8, 24), Rizzo (.222, 11, 24), Contreras (.243, 7, 26) and Schwarber (.188, 11, 24) all struggled during the regular season. And they didn't find their stroke in the playoffs, either.

Báez, Bryant and Rizzo combined to go 1 for 24.

"Offensively we just couldn't get it going at all," Rizzo said. "There were spurts here and there, but it's just tough, tough to swallow. There's no regrets. I think everyone has laid it on the line every day."

Lester might have pitched his final game for the Cubs.