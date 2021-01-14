Dan Wiederer: ‘Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there.’ Bears' self-evaluation raises new questions.

McCaskey has often acknowledged that he sees his Bears through the binoculars of a lifelong fan. And one of the defining characteristics of a true sports fan is the desire to believe in a team, in its players and coaches, even when there’s an absence of evidence to confirm such unwavering belief is warranted. Perhaps that’s a big part of this.

McCaskey was also pressed Wednesday on his Week 1 assertion that he wanted to determine whether the 2020 Bears would be more like the division-championship team of two years ago or the struggling .500 squad of 2019. The obvious conclusion?

“The records from 2019 and 2020 are identical,” he acknowledged. “So the sad fact is we are closer to the 2019 team than the 2018 team. Now what we have to do in our postseason evaluation is identify what areas of strength we have and what areas of weakness we have and work on the weaknesses to make the Bears better.”

McCaskey was later asked directly what he saw within the 2020 season that gave him an indication that the Bears were making meaningful progress toward winning a championship. His first reaction was to point out the emergence of receiver Darnell Mooney, a fifth-round pick who emerged as a reliable starter with a promising future, finishing 46th in the NFL this season in receptions and 65th in receiving yards.