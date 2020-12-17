David Ross not concerned with more potential changes on the Chicago Cubs roster: ‘Retool, whatever, rebuild — none of those words are on the radar for me’

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is preparing to start spring training in mid-February with slugger Kris Bryant possibly playing the outfield more frequently and Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks leading the rotation.

But as evidenced by Theo Epstein’s accelerated departure as president of baseball operations last month, Ross is aware that change can be expected but spontaneous.

Ross knows his offense needs a change, and more personnel moves — such as the decision not to tender Kyle Schwarber a contract two weeks ago — could occur before the Cubs are scheduled to start workouts in Mesa, Ariz., in two months.

“(President) Jed Hoyer has been working hard from top to bottom of the organization to make us the best,” Ross said Wednesday during a 38-minute conference call with reporters. “So retool, whatever, rebuild — none of those words are on the radar for me.”

Ross, who led the Cubs to a 2020 National League Central title in his first season, has been accustomed to trade rumors involving Bryant, the third baseman who can become a free agent after next season.

For now, Ross anticipates Bryant returning as a key piece of his lineup and perhaps more often as an outfielder — a possibility because the Cubs have only two outfielders on their 40-man roster.