Epilepsy community says Bears’ Justin Fields revealing his condition is landmark moment

Justice Bartley played Division 1 college basketball, for the University of Virginia, while managing epilepsy. Now 25, he began working for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks as a video coordinator last fall.

He had his first seizure in 8th grade, he said, and was able to manage the condition medically, but it did affect his stamina at times. As challenging as it was to pull back in the competitive environment of a sports team, he said he would sometimes have to not participate in a drill or in sprints or the like.

“I was hesitant at first to tell my teammates and the rest of the staff about my condition,” he said. But his college coaches “encouraged me to just be open and vulnerable with the guys. And once I did, they didn’t look at me any differently. If anything, they just tried to make sure that I was always in good hands, and to not push myself to the point where, you know, I would lose myself into another seizure.”

He said he “embraced” having epilepsy and began sharing his story after his second year at UVA. His message: ”These things are possible. With the right medicine, with listening to your body and just doing all the things and checking all the boxes, you know, there’s no telling what you can be able to accomplish.”