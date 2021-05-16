Eye Openers: Does high school basketball really need shot clock?

Kaepernick, also 33, probably could still help someone as a backup quarterback. I mean, the Packers just signed Blake Bortles.

***

The Oakland Athletics are being encouraged by MLB to look into moving their franchise to some other city, just in case they're not able to get a new stadium built in the Bay area. Most of the speculation surrounds Montreal, Portland and Nashville as the most likely destinations.

Why not Charlotte or Raleigh? North Carolina already has teams in the NFL, NHL and NBA and it is by far the most heavily populated state without an MLB team. Seven of the eight states that have higher populations have more than one MLB franchise.

***

If I'm not mistaken, the A's would be the first major league franchise to have been located in four different cities. They started out in 1901 in Philadelphia, then moved to Kansas City in 1955 and to Oakland in 1968.

***

This week's contribution to our "What I would change about sports" quest comes from William G. Smith Jr. of DeWitt, who is tired of watching players on the PGA Tour take forever to line up and execute shots on the green. He wants a shot clock for putting.

"They bend over to line it up, then walk to the opposite side of the cup to line it up again, then finally address the ball but look at the cup a couple more times, then stand over the ball thinking some more," Smith wrote. "I am not sure how much time has elapsed but seems like forever and it's really annoying. The PGA should set a time limit when the players reach the green they have to putt within a certain time. For example, when it's your turn to putt, you have 90 seconds to do so or you are penalized a stroke. They make the players play at a certain time level when they're on the fairway. They should do the same for putting."

