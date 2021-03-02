Fans in stands? Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she thinks Chicago Cubs, White Sox will host live spectators ‘sometime this season’

Good news, Chicago baseball fans: Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that the Cubs and White Sox will be able to host fans this season.

But the mayor declined to offer a timeline on when, noting the city is “in discussions” with the city’s baseball teams and they’ll announce more details later.

“I think there will be a point, sometime this season, where you’ll see fans in the stands at both Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Field, which I still call Sox Park,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor’s comments come as the city eased restrictions on indoor service at bars and restaurants and continues to reopen Chicago schools.

Fans of baseball teams in other cities already are gearing up to see live action baseball.

Cleveland announced last week that Progressive Field will be open to 30% capacity to start the 2021 season, an estimated crowd of 10,500. The Colorado Rockies also received approval from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to host 12,500 fans at Coors Field — 25% of capacity.