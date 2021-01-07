Favored Saints brace for Bears team with 'nothing to lose'

“The best teams can run the football and play great defense,” Brees said. “Those are kind of the two core things that you look at with any team that has staying power, that has the ability to play anywhere, anytime and overcome anything and sustain.”

THE TAKEAWAY

The Bears will likely need a dynamic performance from a defense that ranked among the top 10 for much of the season if they’re going to knock out the high-powered Saints. The problem is that group isn’t producing momentum-changing plays as much as it would like.

The Bears tied for 25th in the NFL in takeaways with 18 and were middle of the road in sacks with 35, 17th in the league.

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson had no interceptions for the first time in his career after picking off 10 passes over his first three seasons. Khalil Mack, a three-time All-Pro, had nine sacks — his second straight year in single digits. And Robert Quinn had just two sacks, down from 11 1/2 for Dallas last season.

“It’s just one of those years,” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “Sometimes you might have a year where everything is clicking and every single pass that touches your palms, you catch, and then there’s years like this."

DYNAMIC TRIO