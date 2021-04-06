Fergie Jenkins will be the 5th Chicago Cubs legend with a statue outside Wrigley Field. The Hall of Fame pitcher will be honored during the 2022 season.

When Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts spoke to Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins last week on a Zoom call, he had a request.

Ricketts asked for Jenkins’ permission for the team to build a statue of the right-hander and display it outside Wrigley Field.

“I said, ‘Go right ahead, I’d love to have one,’ ” Jenkins said Tuesday.

Jenkins’ statue is scheduled to be unveiled during the 2022 season, with the location still to be determined. The statue will be the fifth outside the ballpark, joining other Cubs legends Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks and Harry Caray.

“When I first signed a pro contract, I just wanted to get to the big leagues, and I was very fortunate to stay healthy and play on some good ballclubs and put some numbers up and good things happened,” Jenkins, 78, said. “Having the number (31) retired and now the statue, this is something that I don’t think an athlete ever can think about this happening to them. But it’s happened in my lifetime, and I’m really, really happy.”