‘Field of Dreams’ game with the White Sox and Cardinals reportedly is canceled because of logistical problems

The highly-anticipated “MLB at Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals in Dyersville, Iowa, has been canceled, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday.

Rosenthal reports the cancellation has more to do with logistical problems, not the COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardinals.

The game was scheduled for Aug. 13 in an 8,000-seat temporary ballpark being built on the farm where the iconic Oscar-nominated film “Field of Dreams” was shot.

The Cardinals had their weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers postponed after members of the team’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers next, but that series has been postponed as well. Thirteen members of the Cardinals’ organization have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The “MLB at Field of Dreams” game was initially slated to feature the White Sox and New York Yankees when it was first announced last year. But the Cardinals replaced the Yankees when the coronavirus pandemic led to a new 60-game schedule.