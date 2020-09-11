First bet at Par-A-Dice sportsbook: $20 on Cards to win World Series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST PEORIA -- The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook was finalized and officially opened Thursday at the casino boat in East Peoria.

It's a sports-bar themed setup, and FanDuel will have three betting windows on site at Par-A-Dice.

In addition, there are six self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks and 14 odds/promos screens in the area.

The sportsbook is located outside the casino gaming area, adjacent to the Tin Lizard Bar and Grill.

Morton native Rodney Knuppel delivered the first bet at the new sportsbook, and wagered $20 on the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series.

"I was standing there with about 20 people, and they were looking around asking who wanted to place the first bet," said Knuppel, who is content manager and chief marketing officer at Knup Solutions, a world wide sports betting, casino and gambling content leader. "I said, 'Sure, I'll do that.'

"I decided on a troll move for all the Cubs fans in the area, although I really am a huge Cardinals fan anyway.

"It's a nice setup here, you can walk through a restaurant, don't need an ID, the betting information is easily accessible. It's a nice atmosphere. I like it."