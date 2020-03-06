Five takeaways from Cubs spring training, including an update on Yu Darvish’s recovery and the end of Ben Zobrist’s week

Here are five takeaways from Cubs spring training Friday:

1. Yu Darvish was worried about the coronavirus when he saw a doctor Thursday.

Yu Darvish threw 47 pitches in a simulated game Friday after being scratched on Thursday with an illness.

Darvish said he knew he didn’t have a fever, but was coughing after practice Wednesday and decided to see a doctor the next day.

“I was just making sure I was good,” he said. “I don’t want to be in the clubhouse if I have the coronavirus or something like that, coming into the clubhouse and spreading it to everybody.”

Darvish said there was some miscommunication due to a translation of a tweet he wrote that said he was at a hospital. He actually was only at a doctor’s office.

“We call everything a hospital in Japan,” he said of the trip to the doctor. “It’s not a big thing in Japan, so that’s why I tweeted it in Japanese and you guys translated from Google translation.”

Asked if he was frightened for his friends back in Japan, he replied: “I don’t have any friends in Japan. I don’t know what’s going on there, except for (what he reads on) the internet.”