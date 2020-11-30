10 thoughts after the Bears' loss to the Packers.

“We do this thing where we automatically want to project guys on the inside when we look at years of data and we look at years of actual film, if you wanted to make the threshold of 34 \u00bd-inch arms or 35-inch arms and guys that are 6-foot-5 or 6-6 are the ones taken in the first round, of course you can do that. Those percentages and odds are going to be in that favor. But if we took the percentage of those guys that have actually been effective offensive tackles, I guarantee it is a lot lower. And what you’ll see is guys like David Bakhtiari, Terron Armstead, Bryan Bulaga and all of those type of guys. Look at their arm lengths — 34 inches (or below). Those guys are some of the best tackles we’ve seen in the last couple years. Joe Thomas was 33 \u00bd-inch (33 \u00be) arms. He didn’t have the 35-, 36-inch arms. We’re talking about some of the best guys to ever play and they’ve been just fine. I truly believe that hands and length only get exposed when you’re not really good with your hands as a whole. What I see with Rashawn is he’s very efficient with his footwork. He’s always able to win the block with his feet. That way he is always in position to use his hands. The true litmus test of that was vs. Chase Young. He was never out of position and even when he got out of position, maybe in two plays, his feet allowed him to recover and block Chase Young up and he was able to rework his hands and play with leverage. To me, that is way more important than actual length. It’s his ability to actually use his hands.