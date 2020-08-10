4 things we learned about the Bears QB competition from offensive coaches, including Nick Foles showing ‘natural relaxation’ and Mitch Trubisky taking instruction well

In his first couple of weeks working with Trubisky, Bill Lazor echoed the idea he has shown an ability to take a coaching point, though that has only been in walk-throughs.

“If we ask him to do something that’s different, he’s able to do it,” Lazor said. “If something comes up and I say, ‘You know what? We don’t want to do that situation this year.’ Maybe it’s a brand-new cadence. Sounds like a simple thing. But he can take it and change it and make the correction and go with it. And so, just like with any learner, you want a guy that you can get through to, a guy that can take it from the classroom and then walk on to the walk-through grass and put it right into action. And he’s shown that, so far. Next level will be when it gets to be full speed.”

4. As Matt Nagy did, Dave Ragone and John DeFilippo promised honesty with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky regarding where they stand in the quarterback competition

Bill Lazor said the Bears have used the first couple of weeks in the building developing a detailed plan for the quarterback competition.