4 things we learned about the Bears QB competition from offensive coaches, including Nick Foles showing ‘natural relaxation’ and Mitch Trubisky taking instruction well

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles will have their first nonpadded practices later this week as NFL teams move into the next phase of the training camp ramp-up period.
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, passing game coordinator Dave Ragone and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo spoke Thursday about what they’ve seen from Trubisky and Foles as the Bears quarterback competition gets underway.
Here are some things we heard.
1. Dave Ragone senses a vibe of ‘natural relaxation’ from Nick Foles
Bears coach Matt Nagy, Lazor and DeFilippo all worked with Nick Foles at prior stops. But Dave Ragone never had coached him before this offseason, so he’s evaluating Foles in person as his player for the first time.
Ragone said he heard about Foles’ high character from previous coaches and teammates. But the thing that has struck him since they’ve begun to meet in person is Foles’ sense of calm.
“You can feel just the natural relaxation in terms of his body and how he goes about his business of playing the position, even though we’re doing a walk-through,” Ragone said. “Obviously he’s familiar with things in the past offense that he’s been a part of with Coach Nagy. But overall, you see a guy who is comfortable in his own skin, which I think when you’re playing this position, specifically in the NFL, that’s first and foremost. I think guys in a short time have seen that and responded to that, even though we’re doing walk-throughs.”
Ragone said he also believes Trubisky is growing into that comfort. But Foles, of course, has five more seasons, five more playoff games and a Super Bowl ring on Trubisky, so it’s natural he commands a veteran presence.
The key, Ragone said, is if Foles can maintain that calm when real practices start.
“All these things have been done without the luxury of going against our great defense,” Ragone said. “We’ll see how all that comes out.”
2. John DeFilippo thinks Nick Foles could be at a slight disadvantage because of his offseason of change
John DeFilippo wouldn’t give an edge to Mitch Trubisky in the competition just because the incumbent quarterback is more familiar with the offense and Bears personnel.
But DeFilippo did say Nick Foles has different challenges not only in adjusting to new leaders in things such as strength training or nutrition in his professional life, but also changes in his personal life. Foles and his wife, Tori, just welcomed their second child, a son, in June before their move to Chicago.
“These guys are people too,” DeFilippo said. “Nick has had to move to a new city. He had to move into a new house with two young kids. He had to move his family cross country. That’s real. And I worried about some of those issues when Kirk (Cousins) came to us in Minnesota. That’s real. He had been in Washington for however many years. So not only is there change in the building, but there is change in your life. …
“I tell those guys all the time my job is to take care of your welfare not only in this building but your welfare outside of this building too. I take a lot of pride in making sure those guys are doing OK outside the building as well.”
However, Foles has had experience in joining new teams. The Bears are Foles’ fifth NFL team after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles again and Jacksonville Jaguars.
3. John DeFilippo sees Mitch Trubisky as a player who is willing to admit a mistake and take coaching
Most of John DeFilippo’s interactions with Mitch Trubisky to date have been over video meetings, and so his biggest impressions so far are about Trubisky’s communication as the Bears review film and install the offense.
In that regard, DeFilippo said he found Trubisky to be bright and willing to point out where he went wrong in the past.
“‘My eyes were in the wrong spot, I didn’t get my target line set’ — whatever those reasons were — so that tells you also that the young man is coachable,” DeFilippo said. “He’s willing to admit he made a mistake, and that’s a good quality you have to have as a quarterback, whether you’re a rookie or a 12-year vet.
“And he’s been open to new ideas, of hearing a different voice and maybe a little bit different way of taking a drop, whether it’s to the left or to the right. He’s been very open about that since he and I have been face-to-face on the field as well. That’s all you can ask from a player.”
In his first couple of weeks working with Trubisky, Bill Lazor echoed the idea he has shown an ability to take a coaching point, though that has only been in walk-throughs.
“If we ask him to do something that’s different, he’s able to do it,” Lazor said. “If something comes up and I say, ‘You know what? We don’t want to do that situation this year.’ Maybe it’s a brand-new cadence. Sounds like a simple thing. But he can take it and change it and make the correction and go with it. And so, just like with any learner, you want a guy that you can get through to, a guy that can take it from the classroom and then walk on to the walk-through grass and put it right into action. And he’s shown that, so far. Next level will be when it gets to be full speed.”
4. As Matt Nagy did, Dave Ragone and John DeFilippo promised honesty with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky regarding where they stand in the quarterback competition
Bill Lazor said the Bears have used the first couple of weeks in the building developing a detailed plan for the quarterback competition.
John DeFilippo said that for each practice coaches plan to grade beyond just completions to include, for example, who was more accurate, who threw it on time, who was more mobile, who got a first down with his feet and whether that was the right decision. And then there are evaluations of the intangibles, such as who’s leading the huddle better and who is raising his teammates’ level of play.
All of those evaluations will help Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky know where they stand, he said.
“There is going to be no hiding it,” DeFilippo said. “There’s going to be no beating around the bush. If those guys come and ask me how they’re playing, I’m going to be flat out honest with them. Because they may disagree with you, but at least at the end of the day, they can respect that, that you were up front and honest with them.”
Dave Ragone was the quarterbacks coach for Trubisky’s first three seasons in the league, and Ragone said he plans to continue to be honest about how Trubisky is performing. And he’s eager to see how each quarterback reacts.
“In the way that I think I know Mitchell, competition will bring the best out of him,” Ragone said. “This is one of the situations where you look at it, and it’s a chance every single day and every single rep to compete, and I think that’s a great thing for your football team in general.”
