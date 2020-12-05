5 things to watch for when the Chicago Bears play host to the Detroit Lions, including Akiem Hicks’ potential return and a promising offensive line combination

Pressing question

Can quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense continue their success against interim coach Darrell Bevell and the Lions?

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller was blunt when talking Friday about whether the offense did anything better in Trubisky’s return as starter against the Packers. David Montgomery ran for 103 yards, and Trubisky threw three touchdown passes. But two of those were in the fourth quarter after the Bears fell behind 41-10 thanks in part to three Trubisky turnovers.

“I feel like it was too late once we actually started to execute on some plays,” Miller said. “I don’t feel like we did anything better. We got hit in the mouth coming out and we just tucked our tail and ran away. We need to be the ones throwing the punches coming out. Not play like we are already up. We have to be on the attack because I believe we have the pieces to do it.”

Keep an eye on …

The progress of the Bears’ retooled offensive line.