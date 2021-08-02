6 observations from the 1st week of Chicago Bears training camp

Cleaning out the notebook after the first week of Chicago Bears training camp, which included four practices.

1. While the Bears did not get a big contract done for wide receiver Allen Robinson before the July 15 deadline for players under the franchise tag to sign multiyear deals, it’s possible they will put together a handsome payday for one of their players before the season starts.

The big name eligible for a new contract is inside linebacker Roquan Smith. There is plenty of time to reach a deal with the 2018 first-round pick as the Bears picked up the fifth-year option in his contract, meaning he’s signed through 2022. Smith hasn’t had an agent listed on the NFLPA website for about a year, but he could represent himself.

One inside linebacker cashed in last month. The San Francisco 49ers gave Fred Warner a five-year, $95 million extension that also could be viewed as a three-year extension worth $54.9 million. Darius Leonard reportedly could get a second contract soon from the Indianapolis Colts that averages $19 million per season. Salaries for the top inside linebackers have climbed, and a second contract for Smith obviously would involve large numbers. That could take time, with the Bears perhaps not in a rush considering he’s in place for two more seasons.

However, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is entering the final year of his contract, and he’s the kind of player general manager Ryan Pace would like to keep around. Nichols flourished in his third season in 2020, setting career highs in games (16), playing time (57.7%), tackles (40), sacks (5), quarterback hits (13) and pass deflections (3), and he had the first interception of his career.

Veteran Akiem Hicks also is entering a contract year and turns 32 during the season, while Nichols turns 25. The Bears are getting older on defense, so it’s possible they would prioritize signing the younger Nichols. They will be relatively snug against the salary cap again in 2022.

Nichols proved adaptable last season when he moved inside to nose tackle after Eddie Goldman opted out because of COVID-19. Defensive line is arguably the deepest position on the roster this year after the Bears added Angelo Blackson in free agency and re-signed Mario Edwards Jr. They also signed veteran Mike Pennel last month as insurance at nose tackle and drafted Khyiris Tonga in the seventh round, and the team liked LaCale London, an undrafted free agent a year ago.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Nichols has been a bargain, and if he remains healthy and reaches the open market next March, he could command $8 million per season — or more if he has a big 2021 season.

“I’m just focused on this year,” Nichols said. “I’m just focused on winning the Super Bowl this year, and all that stuff will take care of itself. You go out there and play well, you bring a championship back here to Chicago and all of that will take care of itself.

“Who knows what the future holds? I’m living right now in the present. I can’t really speak too much on the future. I just know right now, every day, I have to continue to get better to give our team a better shot at winning the Super Bowl.”

But it’s not like Nichols can block the idea of a new contract completely out of his mind. The benefit in getting a deal done before the season is simple. It would remove the risk of injury for him this season. Imagine where running back Tarik Cohen would be without the extension he got last September. It came about two weeks before he was lost for the year with a torn ACL. Like Nichols, Cohen was entering a contract year.

“It’s all about focus, really,” Nichols said. “Obviously, I’d be lying to you if I said I don’t think about it or that it’s something that’s easy not to think about because you work your whole life to get up to this point. It’s just about staying focused. At the end of the day, I feel like if you are thinking about things in the future, you are messing up for yourself in the present. I try not to get caught up in all that.

“My time is going to come. I put the work in and I’m going to continue to put the work in. I’m going to let the work speak for itself. The work has gotten me this far. We are going to keep working.”

Don’t be surprised if the Bears start working on a new contract for Nichols. That doesn’t mean a deal will get done, and the salary cap remains a bit of an issue. They have more than $5 million in space right now, but that’s not a lot and they will need operating room for the season. They could get creative to reward Nichols and keep him in place beyond this season.

2. One of the biggest decisions the Bears have to make is at nickel cornerback.

Preseason action will tell us a lot about which direction the coaches want to go. Duke Shelley, entering his third season, opened camp with the first unit, and the Bears are taking a good look at rookie Thomas Graham Jr. A new twist occurred Saturday when Marqui Christian, primarily a safety in his career, got his turn with the ones.

“It felt good,” Christian said. “I feel like I’ve got a pretty good relationship in the locker room with all of those guys, so being out there with them, the cohesiveness feels normal. It was fun running around with those guys — (Deon) Bush, Gip ( Tashaun Gipson), (Khalil) Mack, D ( Danny Trevathan), Ro ( Roquan Smith), everybody.”

Christian had a good training camp last summer and looked like he at least would be a solid special teams option considering his history as a four-phase contributor for the Los Angeles Rams. But he was suspended for the first two games and landed on the practice squad when he returned. He left the Bears to sign with the New York Jets and appeared in one game for them on special teams before being released and winding up back at Halas Hall on the practice squad.

“There was a lot going on with the Jets,” Christian said. “When I got there, I played the first game and I was trying to learn the playbook and there was so much turmoil. They made me feel wanted here. It just felt like family. When I came back from New York, the first day back, the players, the coaches, it was like, ‘Man, where you been? It’s good to have you back.’ It was a better place to be.”

Christian played some defense for the Rams in 2018 and 2019, getting 34% of the snaps each season, and he started one game at nickel in 2019. But that was against the Baltimore Ravens, a run-heavy offense, in a bit of a hybrid defense for a specific game plan.

Christian slimmed down from 210 pounds last season to 195 and started moving better, and the coaches introduced the idea of trying him at nickel late in the offseason program. He has more experience on defense than Shelley and Graham, so it makes sense to see what he can do.

“It doesn’t feel too out of my comfort zone,” Christian said. “I’m happy with that.”

If nothing else, he could emerge as a dependable candidate for special teams with the Bears needing to replace veteran defensive back Sherrick McManis.

3. Matt Nagy has said Justin Fields will play a lot during the preseason, and that will provide beneficial experience as he grows more comfortable with the offense.

One thing that struck me during the first week of practice is the skill-position players getting time with Nick Foles on the third team will really benefit in the preseason. The third quarterback in a preseason game is often a mess, struggling with reads, and things can look ugly. Foles knows where the ball is supposed to go and generally gets it there on time.

The wide receivers, tight ends and running backs in the patterns will have opportunities to make plays, and Foles against third-team defensive backs — many of whom will be cut at the end of the preseason — is a mismatch. So some of the players down the depth chart will get really good opportunities.

It all has to be weighed against the competition and other factors, but if the offensive line can give Foles some time, he will pick apart No. 3 defenses just as he has done in limited chances during training camp.

4. Running back Damien Williams looks like a pretty good fit for the offense, and he’s certainly good to have in place as Tarik Cohen bides his time on the physically unable to perform list.

Williams can do a little bit of everything, from running the ball to being a skilled route runner out of the backfield, and he figures to be a solid addition to special teams. His route running and speed were evident when he got behind linebacker Roquan Smith for a deep reception.

“There’s not a lot of guys that can make the first guy miss as much as him,” Nagy said. “And it’s happening in practice, too, so it’s cool to see when you go after a guy like we did to get him to come here and now you see the stuff you saw on tape. He’s doing a great job for us.”

One thing is certain: Williams is a much better fit in the Bears backfield than Cordarrelle Patterson was last season.

5. One thing that struck me with Darnell Mooney a year ago was how he didn’t seem satisfied with the solid numbers he put up.

Mooney expected to produce in his rookie season, and the fifth-round pick handled the expanded opportunities he earned early in the season. But he always felt like there was more he could do, that he was just beginning to scratch the surface.

Mooney fit in right away for a couple of reasons, and it went beyond his elite speed. Plenty of young receivers come into the league with top speed. He was an advanced route runner coming out of Tulane, and that showed in training camp last season. Now, with the benefit of a mostly normal offseason and a full training camp and preseason, he will be able to improve. The coaches also know what Mooney does well and where he needs work, and they have a better understanding of how to unlock more of his potential.

“I just want to be an explosive player. I want to be dominant,” Mooney said. “I want to be a known factor, a known name. Not even so much for people to be knowing me as a person, but just my own preference of what I should be doing on the field and my expectations of myself.”

What does that mean for Mooney in terms of numbers? He had 61 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns last year.

“For sure, I want 1,000 yards,” he said. “That’s the top tier for every receiver. I just want all top of the charts of anything. It can be touchdowns, yards, catches, it doesn’t matter. I want the top. Any of my expectations — I have not written anything down, so I don’t have anything yet — but all of my expectations right now are for camp, and then when the season gets here, I’ll write those down.”

The Bears believe pairing Mooney with veteran Allen Robinson gives him a great mentor to learn from and push him. Matt Nagy says the two have been attached at the hip.

The game should slow down some for Mooney in his second season, and with his speed, that’s scary. He was the Bears’ preferred weapon on double moves and deep shots, and defenses will know that is coming this season. Still, Mooney put a double move on Jaylon Johnson in practice and it hamstrung the cornerback. Knowing it’s coming and defending it effectively can be two different things when a route is run with precision by someone with Mooney’s elite speed.

The Bears never got Anthony Miller, a second-round pick in 2018, to take the next step in his career after an intriguing rookie season. Mooney and Miller are wired differently, and that doesn’t look like it will be a roadblock for Mooney. It would be something if Mooney can top 1,000 yards, which Robinson should hit barring an injury.

Mooney’s development is a critical element to the 2022 season considering Robinson can enter free agency unless the Bears use a second franchise tag on him, which seems unlikely.

6. The Minnesota Vikings provided a great reminder of why COVID-19 vaccinations are critical and will provide a competitive edge for teams this season.

The Vikings were forced to practice Saturday with only one quarterback — Jake Browning — after rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for the coronavirus. Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were deemed close contacts, so they were sidelined as well and will have to follow a five-day quarantine pattern before returning.

This is critical because to be labeled high-risk close contacts means the individuals are not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated players who have been exposed to a teammate or coach who tests positive will not be considered a high-risk close contact. See what a difference this makes? That means no five-day quarantine period.

“After everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said when asked how he felt about missing players because of COVID-19 issues. “I am disappointed that this happened. I’m frustrated, not just with my football players who didn’t get vaccinated, but I’m frustrated with everybody (who didn’t). We’ll just do the best we can. It’s just disappointing.

“Something like this happens a day before a game that has a chance to get you to the playoffs or something like that ... this delta variant is rough. You can see the cases going up every single day now. That’s why, for the sake of everybody’s health, I think (getting vaccinated is) important. But some people don’t understand, I guess.”

The Bears have been evasive about sharing a specific number of players on the 90-man camp roster who have been fully vaccinated, but coach Matt Nagy has been confident they are trending in the right direction and he and GM Ryan Pace have suggested the Bears are around 85% vaccinated. If the Bears are fortunate, they will have more players elect for the vaccine to push them closer to 100%.

Extra points

Tuesday’s practice at Soldier Field will be the first in full pads. Practice begins at 11 a.m., and tickets, which are available through the team’s website, are $10.

Sam Kamara, an undrafted rookie from Stony Brook, is listed as a defensive end, but the 6-foot-2, 275-pounder has been working primarily at outside linebacker. Kamara had 15 sacks in his college career with a career-high nine in 2018.

As much as the Bears have talked about generating more takeaways on defense this season, they need to start filling up the blue turnover bucket a little more regularly.

