A closer look at what Khalil Mack needs to do to give the Chicago Bears edge rushers their teeth

The Chicago Bears had a day off from practice Sunday and returned to the practice field Monday morning at Halas Hall. The team will venture to Soldier Field on Tuesday for their first padded practice of the season.

As the Bears continue progressing through training camp, the Tribune is taking a look at each position group. Today: Edge rushers.

Currently on roster: 7

Projected on final roster: 4

Roster locks: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn

Good bets: Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson

On the bubble: James Vaughters

Practice squad candidates: Charles Snowden and Ledarius Mack

Biggest offseason developments

Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino left to join the coaching staff of the Atlanta Falcons, and Bill Shuey was promoted from within the Bears coaching staff to replace him. … The Bears signed Attaochu, 28, to a two-year, $5.5 million contract in free agency.

What to like

There’s a belief internally at Halas Hall that the promotion of Sean Desai to defensive coordinator can help catalyze the pass rush and position the defense to make many more game-changing plays. While the defense was still solid last season, the Bears ranked 25th in the NFL in takeaways (18) and 15th in sacks (36).

Desai is a disciple of Vic Fangio with a knack for not only understanding his players’ strengths but knowing how to maximize those within game situations. So expect some strategic tweaks and schematic wrinkles that can help the Bears get after opposing quarterbacks more consistently.

“It’s just understanding our players’ strengths and understanding the simpler the better,” Mack said last week in his endorsement of Desai. “But it’s also understanding the offensive side of the ball and having them adjust to us more than we adjust to them.”

Don’t forget, the Bears’ 2018 division championship run was sparked by a Fangio-orchestrated defense that produced a league-high 36 takeaways and 27 interceptions plus an NFC-best 50 sacks. Mack had 12½ of those sacks plus six forced fumbles during an All-Pro campaign but has failed to get to 10 sacks in either of the two seasons since.

Priority No. 1 for Desai and Shuey should be finding ways to get the most out of Mack, which is a task most NFL defensive coaches would gladly sign up for. Shuey has noted how intrinsically motivated Mack is and emphasized that he will be there to push the 30-year-old pass rusher while also helping him to maximize his film study.

“When we speak, he and I have a trust,” Shuey said. “He puts things into the atmosphere (that he would like to accomplish) and that gives me the opportunity to hold him accountable for those things or just to motivate him or nudge him if he needs it. … I’ve just got to make sure I help him detail and stay on the course on the daily grind of things. Because he’s going to put in the work.”

So, too, will Desai, who has vocalized his intention to give his best playmakers more opportunities to make game-changing plays with a hope the defense can reestablish its imposing identity. Part of that relies on Mack taking care of his self-described job description.

“Get to the damn quarterback,” he said. “That’s what (I) got paid to do — to come in and affect the game by getting to the quarterback and creating turnovers and providing short fields for the offense. Ultimately, that’s the goal.

Biggest question

Will Robert Quinn bounce back in 2021?

After signing a five-year, $70 million deal with $30 million guaranteed in March 2020, Quinn missed big chunks of training camp last summer, sat out the season opener in Detroit and wound up contributing only two sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games. That was hardly an acceptable return on investment and leaves the Bears feeling far more anxiety than they’d like regarding one of their highest-paid starters.

Adding to the worry, Quinn also skipped organized team activities in June, then sat out the team’s minicamp practices with a lower-back issue that was still hindering him somewhat as training camp began.

The Bears coaching staff has talked openly about finding the best ways to use Quinn in 2021, trying to find situational openings that allow him to affect games. But until Quinn proves he’s healthy for long stretches and can show signs of producing consistently, fears that his massive contract will make him a historic bust in Bears history remain valid.

Quinn knows his 2021 season was a major disappointment. “It was a bad year,” he acknowledged.

He also said there were lessons he learned about trying to regroup.

“Really just trying not to dwell on the past,” Quinn said. “I might’ve been too hard on myself, because I have high expectations. I might’ve just beaten myself down mentally.

“At the end of the day, I put 2020 behind me because it’s done and over with. Now I’m going to look forward to this year and come in with a better, positive mindset. A little more energetic.”

Fresh face

The Bears made a calculated gamble after the draft when they signed Virginia’s Charles Snowden as a rookie free agent. Snowden had drawn praise from some talent evaluators before the draft as a potential Round 4 or Round 5 pick due to his impressive length and agility. But he wound up going unselected with some critics concerned about his slender build. Snowden also fractured his ankle last November and figures to be a practice squad developmental project this year. But if the Bears find themselves desperate for additional pass rushing options and Snowden progresses faster than expected, he could eventually find his way onto the 53-man roster. At the very least, he seems like the top candidate among the Bears’ undrafted rookie class to stick with the team for awhile.

You should know

The Bears signed journeyman Jeremiah Attaochu in free agency in March believing he can be productive as a situational pass rusher while also becoming a key cog on special teams. Attaochu played the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos and has also spent time with the Chiefs, Jets, 49ers and Chargers. The Bears’ front office see Attaochu as an upgrade over Barkevious Mingo as a No. 3 pass rusher and special teams contributor. “He’s a big physical guy who plays downhill,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “He’s a little more of a space-eater.”

Defensively, Attaochu had five sacks for the Broncos last season, taking advantage of an increased role after Von Miller suffered a season-ending foot injury. “That definitely presented a lot of chances for me to get to the quarterback and really develop my game in that system,” Attaochu said.

Quote of note

“It’s going to be something that’s palpable and that you can feel. Whether you’re watching the tape, whether you’re watching at home or whether you’re in the stadium. And one thing that you can feel: our physicalness. You can feel toughness, you can feel discipline, you can feel a sense of swarming to the ball and finishing (plays).” — Defensive coordinator Sean Desai on what he wants his unit’s identity to be

Big number

11

The combined sack total in 2020 for Mack and Quinn. Heading into last season, Mack and Quinn each had four seasons individually in their careers with at least 10 sacks.

