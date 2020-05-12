Anthony Miller has physical and mental hurdles to clear, but the always-confident Bears wide receiver is looking for his ‘best year yet’

If Miller sounds matter of fact about the injury, it’s because he knows what it takes to rebound from it. He dislocated his left shoulder multiple times in 2018 before his first surgery.

This time Miller is rehabbing at his Chicago-area home as Halas Hall remains closed to most people. He said he has a lot of exercise equipment at home and follows a script that Bears trainers provide.

Pace said the Bears expect Miller to be ready for training camp, though Miller, who is not at the point of catching balls, has learned not to make promises.

“Just knowing I had to go through this again ... another series of seven months getting everything right again (is the challenge),” Miller said. “I have to spend the offseason rehabbing. I would like to do other things, but this is what’s going on now. So this is what I deal with.

“I’ve learned to be more patient, especially with the healing process. I’m just making sure everything heals the way I want it to so I can contribute the way I want to on the field.”

Beyond getting physically right, Miller will need to make mental strides to see a surge in his play in 2020. That includes the maturity and knowledge he mentioned.