Brad Biggs' Bears Q&A: Is Nick Foles the Day 1 starter and other questions

The Tribune’s Brad Biggs answers Bears questions after the first wild week of free agency.
Was the Nick Foles trade a way for Ryan Pace to add a veteran quarterback without admitting Mitch Trubisky is not the guy? -- @jhartzmark
No. How is it not apparent that swapping a fourth-round pick and guaranteeing Foles a little more than $20 million isn’t a complete admission that Trubisky is not the guy? If Trubisky were the guy, the Bears would have kept the draft pick and earmarked that money for. This isn’t the kind of investment a team makes for a QB2. It’s far and away more than they provided for Chase Daniel to be the clipboard holder the last two seasons. The addition of Foles signals a restructuring of the depth chart at the position that will happen soon. I don’t believe the Bears added Foles to motivate or push Trubisky, and I don’t believe he was brought in to be a fallback plan in the event Trubisky is inconsistent at the start of the season. Follow the money and put the pieces together.
Do you expect some movement soon for a very disappointing offensive line in 2019? -- @darrylconrad
As we near the end of the first week of free agency, it has become apparent the Bears are heaping the bulk of the blame for the line’s performance on former position coach Harry Hiestand and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and to a lesser extent ex-right guard Kyle Long. It’s possible a few free agents interest the Bears and the team simply is waiting for them to lower their salary requests at right guard, but the rest of the spots seem entrenched. Tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie have contracts the Bears, the Bears gave center Cody Whitehair an extension last summer, and Natt Nagy was optimistic about James Daniels’ play after the Bears switched him back to left guard.
Why did the Bears rush and give Jimmy Graham all that money when nobody wanted him? The Eric Ebron signing proves that. -- @reggsingleton
The Bears signed Graham to a two-year, $16 million contract after the Packers cut him, and the key number is $9 million guaranteed. Graham received a $6 million signing bonus and will have a $3 million base salary, of $3 million this season. That meaning his salary-cap hit is $6 million for 2020. His base salary is $6.9 million in 2021 with a $100,000 workout bonus. Ebron’s contract with the Steelers has been reported to be worth $12 million over two seasons.
The best explanation I can think of for why the Bears would pay Graham more than Ebron: When they came to an agreement with Graham, Ebron was telling teams he was expecting significantly more. The Bears were in a bad spot at tight end and needed to do something. Bringing back Greg Olsen, a Bears first-round pick in 2007, might have made more sense than Graham, although Olsen has missed time with injuries the last few seasons, and the Bears already have one overpaid tight end with durability issues.
Even though the Bears have guaranteed $4 million of Trey Burton’s base salary for this season, do not rule out the possibility they cut him. Burton also could fail his physical, although that would not be an out for the team from the guarantee. Moving on from Burton would save the Bears $2.8 million in cash.
Graham and Burton are repetitive to me. It doesn’t make sense to pay them a combined $15.8 million for this season.
Any chance the Bears pursue Eric Reid now that the Panthers have released him? -- @real_pbd
That seems unlikely. They re-signed Deon Bush and on Sunday added Jordan Lucas, a former Chief who started four games in 2018. I assumed the Bears would try to find a potential starter opposite of free safety Eddie Jackson via the draft. Under Ryan Pace and even general managers before him, the Bears have done a nice job of finding safety talent in the middle and even late rounds. After rewarding Jackson with a contract extension in January, the Bears need to find a lower-budget option.
Is Deon Bush a depth signing or a starter? -- @darien_wells
Yes. Bush’s return on a one-year, $1.4 million deal provides the Bears with a player who knows the scheme and has starting experience. I imagine Bush will be given an opportunity to compete for the starting role. If he doesn’t nail that job down, he’s a quality depth piece to have and a four-phase special teams contributor.
I am guessing the Bears will use both of their second-round picks on offensive linemen, or will we see a cornerback or safety and an offensive lineman in Round 2 or pick one and trade down? -- @dabayrz
I always caution people to avoid getting fixated on one position or even two when looking ahead to the draft, especially when more moves will be made in free agency. It’s even more of a crapshoot forecasting a position when the picks are in the middle of Round 2 and not Round 1. What if there isn’t an offensive lineman with an appropriate grade to justify selection at No. 43? What if the top ones come off the board in Round 1, and then there is a mini run on linemen early in Round 2? What do they do then — draft one they had a third- or fourth-round grade on because they were fixated on the position? That’s a good way to get a lineman who will not meet expectations — and the type of thing that could put the Bears back in the market for a replacement in a year or two.
That said, a small group of positions would make most sense for the Bears in Round 2, where they will be seeking players who can help right away. An offensive lineman makes sense if they see a player they view as a future starter, especially at, say, right tackle. But that won’t necessarily help them win this season, and general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy want to right the ship that left them at 8-8 in 2019. Maybe they will consider drafting a guard, but they probably have other ideas about how to fill the right guard spot. So what positions could the Bears target that have a clearer path to playing time? Cornerback is one. Do the Bears see a tight end worthy of taking at No. 43 or No. 50? Some analysts have speculated no tight end will be drafted in the top 50 picks — the class at that position is that watered down. It’s an excellent year for wide receivers, and certainly the Bears could benefit from adding one, especially a player with speed. The Bears are not stocked at the position in such a way that they can ignore what is considered one of the best classes of wide receivers in two or three decades. Round 2 is probably too rich for a safety, especially when teams can find Day 3 starters at the position. If I had to pick two positions right now — and remember, I don’t honing in on one or two positions — I would go with cornerback and wide receiver.
Also, it would not surprise me if the Bears consider what is available for a potential trade down from No. 43 or No. 50. I’m sure the weekly “Will the Bears trade up?” and “Will the Bears trade down?” questions will be floating into the mailbag any week now. Let me get ahead of the curve: I don’t believe they are in position to trade up, not in Round 2, anyway. If they get a decent offer, they almost have to trade down with one of the second-round picks. Otherwise they’re looking at owning just two picks in the first 162 selections. If they could trade a Round 2 pick and get a Round 3 and Round 4 pick or maybe Round 3 and Round 5 pick, that would make sense.
Pending an extension for Allen Robinson, what are the chances the Bears investigate the market for veteran receivers? This year’s draft is deep in talent. -- @eduerrwaechter
I don’t know that an extension for Robinson would affect this. The forecast strength of the draft at wide receiver has put a damper on action for the position in free agency. Smart agents probably did what they could to take care of their clients anticipating this. If the Bears see a speedy player who could fit into what they’re doing, maybe it’s worth kicking around. It’s a better idea to hit on one in the draft and have a player on a cost-controlled deal. The problem is the Bears haven’t done well at drafting wide receivers.
Because the Bears clearly are moving on to Nick Foles, at least in my mind, would they try to recoup something for Mitch Trubisky by trading him? -- Harold L., Seattle
From the Bears’ perspective, that’s a good idea: get something in return for a player who hasn’t worked out, especially after they’ve brought in the replacement. Flip it around, though: Can you envision another team would want to fork over a draft pick for Trubisky, who essentially is on a one-year deal considering no one is going to pay him the fifth-year option in his contract? The Bears were near the bottom of the league in nearly all key passing statistics. The offseason program looks like it very well could be wiped out, and if that happens, who knows when teams will be able to report to training camp. So when is Trubisky going to learn the offense for a team that trades for him? None of that adds up. Most teams have their QB2 in place already too.
Is Cam Newton really that broken that the Bears couldn’t make a deal? -- @cdk852
Given the rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bears had no way to look at Newton with their doctors. He missed last season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that ultimately required surgery, and remember he had his right shoulder surgically repaired before that. No team would for Newton without being able to take a close look at him, the Bears included. Maybe he can return to form, but his health is a real question after separate serious injuries. Instead, the Bears acquired a quarterback they are familiar with and one who should pick up the offense quickly.
The contracts for Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski are very similar. In retrospect, the Bears could’ve had either one. Why did they opt for Trevathan when Kwiatkoski is so much younger and has ostensibly a huge upside? Does Trevathan’s leadership offset his age and injury history? -- @davepracz
The inside linebackers received virtually identical contracts when looking at the key figures — length, total guarantee and maximum value. The Bears re-signed Trevathan before the start of the new league year, ensuring Kwiatkoski would be going elsewhere, and he found a new home in Las Vegas. I wonder if Trevathan would have gotten $7 million per season and a guarantee north of $13 million on the open market. The concern with Trevathan is durability. He has missed 18 games since coming to the Bears on a four-year, $28 million contract in 2016. The only season he got through clean was 2018, when he started all 16 games. Dating to his time in Denver, he has missed at least seven games in three of the last six seasons. So history tells you there is a decent chance he will be sideline at some point this season. Kwiatkoski had a pectoral muscle injury that cost him some time in 2017, but he didn’t miss a game the last two seasons, largely as a reserve. Trevathan turns 30 on Tuesday and Kwiatkoski will be 27 in May. General manager Ryan Pace has had success in free agency, especially when he has targeted players coming out of their rookie contract, as he did with Trevathan. He deemed Trevathan worthy of an extension, and the intangibles he provides likely were a key factor. The Bears like Kwiatkowski; they just felt Trevathan brought more to the table. Now he has to stay healthy to keep his seat at that table.
Why isn’t the nonsensical Robert Quinn move receiving more criticism? People are actually calling this a “swap” of Leonard Floyd for Quinn. This rationale is flat out incorrect. By signing Quinn, the Bears negated the fifth- or sixth-round compensatory pick they would have received for Nick Kwiatkoski. By releasing Floyd, the Bears canceled out the fourth-round compensatory pick they would have received for Floyd leaving after the 2021 season. Therefore, the Bears likely just traded Floyd and a fifth- and sixth-round pick for an aging and expensive pass rusher. How is this not a terrible move for a team whose GM already has sacrificed so much draft capital in the past through bad trade-ups and poor first-round picks? -- Sanjay A., Chicago
As someone who has written about the Bears’ inability to produce compensatory draft picks longer than anyone else, I won’t dismiss their significance. Good teams have a way of producing them regularly, and when they do that year after year, those picks help. You raise some valid questions, but the Bears couldn’t keep Floyd, not at $13.2 million for 2020. Perhaps landing a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2022 draft for losing Floyd in free agency a year from now was not a legitimate reason to keep him around. In two full seasons teamed with Khalil Mack, Floyd was unable to develop as a complementary pass rusher, and that failure canceled out the things he did well, such as drop in coverage and set the edge in the running game. You can’t perpetuate a draft miss — and that is what Floyd is when considering the team traded up to get him at No. 9 in 2016 — with the idea of a comp pick in 2022.
It’s certainly not a flip of Floyd for Quinn. The Bears were forced to trade for Mack because Floyd wasn’t the edge rusher they thought he could be. Then they had to sign Quinn because Floyd wasn’t the complementary edge rusher the Bears figured he would be after readjusting their expectations for him. So no, it’s not a swap. The Bears paid a lot of money for Quinn — $14 million guaranteed — and they will carry a good chunk of dead money in 2022 if he doesn’t make it to Year 3 of the contract. He’s entering his 10th season and was extremely productive opposite DeMarcus Lawrence last season in Dallas. So the Bears are optimistic he will help ramp up a pass rush that was stalled for much of last season. These are the types of moves teams make when top draft picks don’t pan out.
One of the biggest opportunities for improvement is with team speed, and I think the Round 2 picks should be dedicated to wide receiver and running back. The WR position has been discussed at length, but I do not see much about the running backs. If Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins or Cam Akers were to fall into their Round 2 picks, the Bears would have to grab one of them. David Montgomery is like Mitch Trubisky -- everything has to be perfect around him for success. Montgomery lacks top-end speed, so holes close quicker on him. He lacks the ability to cut with speed and is average out of the backfield. The Bears need a running back who can take it to the house, and Montgomery doesn’t have it. Thoughts? -- Bob B., Atlanta
You’re not alone in wondering about the possibility of the Bears taking a running back. I understand what you are saying about Montgomery, who was underutilized at times during his rookie season and disappointing at others. When you consider the Bears traded up to draft him, I don’t think they are ready to pull the plug on him. I agree: a potentially exciting back could be on the board when the Bears go on the clock at No. 43. I will not rule it out because they have to find ways to make this offense more explosive, and Montgomery does, as you point out, lack speed. With a better offense and new coaching, the organization believes Montgomery will have some success. If I am wrong and they go after a back in Round 2, you will have been ahead of the curve on this one, Bob.
If Jacob Eason is available when the Bears pick in the second round, I think they would be foolish to pass on him. He has a big arm, lots of talent and would push Mitch Trubisky. They have to start looking for a long-term answer, and I don’t think Nicks Foles is it. -- George T., Parts Unknown
Eason is a big guy with a big arm, but he’s not going to help the Bears win in 2020, and I believe the franchise will commit their resources in Round 2 to help the roster right away. Maybe Ryan Pace will take a quarterback at some point in the draft, but if he’s feeling pressure to win this season, he’s likely eyeing players who should be able to see the field right away.
I have a sinking feeling the 2020 season will be Ryan Pace’s last, which is a shame because he has accomplished tangibly beneficial things for the Bears during his tenure. But he has struck out with his premium draft picks and at the quarterback position, and seemingly has abandoned the draft-oriented model of roster building he once championed. My question is, will Matt Nagy survive a potential GM turnover? What will he have to show this season to dissuade a new general manager from hiring his guy to coach the Bears? -- David D., Rogers Park
You say “draft-oriented model,” but the Bears have done heavy lifting in free agency since Pace arrived in 2015. That’s why they continued their annual trend of not earning any compensatory draft picks. They felt there were a ton of roster holes to fill -- and they were not wrong -- and they used just about every avenue imaginable to add players. There has been a doom and gloom tone to a lot of questions since the second half of last season. One thing I know, though, is every season is its own entity. This is sometimes difficult to remember, especially when you’re looking at schedules in the spring and trying to forecast the season ahead. Everyone uses results of the previous season to look ahead. Well, the Bears’ 2018 success certainly didn’t carry through to 2019. By that same token, the struggles of the 49ers in 2018 didn’t have any affect on their 2019 success. The Bears are going to have a different team with likely a different quarterback, and they’re making changes. Maybe Pace will hit on some of these moves. If he doesn’t, it will be fascinating to see what happens. Could Nagy survive? Yes. Could there be wholesale changes? Yes. Could they all get one more year? Yes. It’s far too soon to speculate how things will shake out if things go awry. The quarterback position remains unsettling, no doubt. The Bears aren’t the only team in the league with that issue. One thing to keep in mind: Sometimes it doesn’t work out when a coach sticks around to work for a new GM. The Bears have gone that route twice since I began covering the team with Dick Jauron-Jerry Angelo and then Lovie Smith-Phil Emery. The only difference was Jauron managed to stick around a little longer for his new boss than Smith did.
Do the Bears see Demetrius Harris as a starter at the Y tight end? I know he has played the position before but he’s awfully light at 230 pounds. Adam Shaheen has been a nonentity even when healthy. Shouldn’t they be thinking about signing or drafting another player to compete for that role? -- Tom S., Chicago
You raise a good question about Harris, and I agree that his listed weight isn’t ideal for an in-line blocker. He does have great length, though, at 6-foot-7, so if he’s skilled at creating angles and playing with proper pad level, he probably can have success because he does have experience. While the Bears have yet to officially announce the addition of Jimmy Graham, he will become the ninth tight end on the roster. So before the Bears consider any more tight ends, as you suggest, they really need to shed two or three. Ten percent of their 90-man roster is made up of tight ends.
Are we perpetually doomed as Bears fans? Will Ted Phillips be in charge of finding the next general manager? It’s the definition of insanity making the same mistake over and over. -- @lastchange15
The Bears are a year removed from a division championship with a defense that should be one of the better ones in the league if they can remain healthy. So “doomed” is probably an overstatement. Everyone’s glass is usually half-full, Lovie Smith-style, in the offseason, right? As far as what happens the next time there is a major shift in power at Halas Hall, Chairman George McCaskey should be the one making decisions.
Over the last two years it looks as if the Soldier Field turf has improved. It is the lack of a running game or changes by the Park District and the Bears? -- @dccfresh
It’s not your imagination. The turf has been much improved for really the last four or five years. Patrick O’Connell did a thorough job of explaining how the city and team were able to improve conditions at Soldier Field during the team’s push to the playoffs in 2018. It’s worth reading if you missed it. And to address a question that is asked many, many times a year: No, the Bears have no known plans to move to artificial turf.
I recall the Bears courting Trumaine Johnson after he left the Rams. I think the Jets misused him, and he could benefit from playing behind the Bears front seven and opposite Kyle Fuller. I know the Bears made a couple of lower-level signings at defensive back, but could Johnson be a longer-term option? I think he’s a better cover corner than Prince Amukamara. -- Gregory, Beverly
Johnson was an interesting option in free agency two years ago but he was terrible the last two years for the Jets. He’s not going to want to play for cheap either. Logan Ryan is another free agent the Bears chased at one time. They tried to sign him in 2017 before he wound up with the Titans. He’s still available, and some believe his asking price of $10 million is too high. The Bears might have been able to add him had they not signed tight end Jimmy Graham.
With the Bradley Sowell-tight end experiment a failure, and considering the additions at the position, what are the chances they bring Sowell back at tackle? -- Craig R., Joliet
Sowell didn’t work out as a tight end but was a consummate pro. I doubt they would bring him back as a swing tackle because if they felt good about him there, they probably would not have suggested the move to tight end in the first place.
Can you explain why Ryan Pace didn’t even try to sign Tom Brady? I thought the Bears are in “win now” mode, and I’m pretty sure there won’t be another quarterback in the league more determined to win this season than Brady. It’s apparent now that the Bears could have afforded him if you combine the contracts of Nick Foles and Jimmy Graham, so what’s the GM’s excuse? Also, on Brady’s end, you could make the argument that the Bears roster is just as good if not better than that of the Bucs. Another selling point: He would have had a chance to finish his career with a crown-jewel franchise with the second-most NFL championships instead of an expansion franchise that has been pretty much a joke for more than 40 years except for one magical season. -- Ben L., Sioux City, Iowa
Free agency is a two-way street, and no one can convince me Brady would find anything about the Bears attractive. The Buccaneers had two 1,000-yard receivers last season — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — and a productive vertical threat in Breshad Perriman whom they might re-sign. Add in a pair of tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate who can produce, and it’s not even close. If you’ve been following the script with Brady, one of the things he wanted was to be around more skill-position talent after things eroded somewhat in New England, especially after the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Bears have wide receiver Allen Robinson, and who else is proven and durable? Pace could have put his best pitch together for Brady, but it would have been an impossible sell. The Bears were one of the worst offenses in the league last season, and franchise history is never a selling point in free agency. It’s something players mention after they sign in order to appease the fan base. Free agency is about dollars and opportunity, and even with more dollars, the Bears could not have sold opportunity to Brady with their offense.
Many Bears watchers have been anticipating an extension for Allen Robinson. What cap space is left for such a contract? -- Jerry L., Parts Unknown
The Bears don’t need to create cap space for a Robinson extension because their goal with a new deal would be to reduce his current cap hit of $15 million for 2020. So a new deal for Robinson would create room, not chew it up. Robinson likely is seeking an extension averaging close to $20 million annually, which is $6 million more than the average of his current three-year, $42 million contract that will expire after the 2020 season. These negotiations can take time, and from Robinson’s standpoint, there’s no rush to put pen to paper until he has something with which he’s comfortable. An extension needs to be a top priority for general manager Ryan Pace, but he certainly has had more pressing issues in the last week.