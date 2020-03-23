Brad Biggs' Bears Q&A: Is Nick Foles the Day 1 starter and other questions

You say “draft-oriented model,” but the Bears have done heavy lifting in free agency since Pace arrived in 2015. That’s why they continued their annual trend of not earning any compensatory draft picks. They felt there were a ton of roster holes to fill -- and they were not wrong -- and they used just about every avenue imaginable to add players. There has been a doom and gloom tone to a lot of questions since the second half of last season. One thing I know, though, is every season is its own entity. This is sometimes difficult to remember, especially when you’re looking at schedules in the spring and trying to forecast the season ahead. Everyone uses results of the previous season to look ahead. Well, the Bears’ 2018 success certainly didn’t carry through to 2019. By that same token, the struggles of the 49ers in 2018 didn’t have any affect on their 2019 success. The Bears are going to have a different team with likely a different quarterback, and they’re making changes. Maybe Pace will hit on some of these moves. If he doesn’t, it will be fascinating to see what happens. Could Nagy survive? Yes. Could there be wholesale changes? Yes. Could they all get one more year? Yes. It’s far too soon to speculate how things will shake out if things go awry. The quarterback position remains unsettling, no doubt. The Bears aren’t the only team in the league with that issue. One thing to keep in mind: Sometimes it doesn’t work out when a coach sticks around to work for a new GM. The Bears have gone that route twice since I began covering the team with Dick Jauron-Jerry Angelo and then Lovie Smith-Phil Emery. The only difference was Jauron managed to stick around a little longer for his new boss than Smith did.